140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 15, 1882: Tuesday night Mr. Yokeum heard a noise about his chicken house. He went to investigate and saw what he took to be a man. He let fly with his gun two or three times and the whatever it was fairly set the ground on fire in its endeavor to escape. The next morning tracks made by a high heeled boot were discovered.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 11, 1922: A mining deal was closed a few days ago in Salida which may be the beginning of a revival in the Shavano mountain district.
Joseph Maus of Buffalo closed a deal with Herman Schuelke for a lease on the Peerless a mine in the Altman mountains of the Shavano district above timber line. The mine has not been operated for many years but it is developed by a tunnel which is 1021 feet in at present.
Mr. Maus will continue driving the tunnel to connect with the vein. Assays already taken show values of 66 ounces silver, 48 percent lead and one sixth gold.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 11, 1947: Bonanza, long famous as a mining camp, is bouncing back as one of the liveliest camps in the state. The camp is really a part of Salida’s resources but owing to the lack of a direct road, it is out of the territory. Most operators and miners are Salida people. There is not a vacant house in the camp and more houses are needed.
It was planned to build a road from the top of Poncha Pass to Bonanza with the aid of the government during the war, but when Japan was nearing the end the government withdrew its offer of aid.
It will not be an expensive road, and when housing is available in Salida, this city will be within easy daily driving distance to Bonanza over the proposed new route. There are 100 miners now in the camp.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 12, 1972: A 20-year-old Buena Vista Reformatory inmate was recaptured by authorities hours after he went over the fence at the institution.
Communications officer Phil Muth reports that Ellis Parker was observed scaling the fence by an individual who quickly phoned the reformatory. Officers were immediately deployed in the area near the Arkansas River where Parker had been observed.
The escape took place approximately 3:30 or 4 Tuesday afternoon. Muth said searchers had the inmate pinned down in a small area along the river bank and that by 10:30 Parker decided the escape try was to be of no avail and he gave himself up.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 15, 1997: Denney and Barbara Daley plan to construct a new Sears appliance outlet store in Poncha Springs.
The former Salida City Council member and his wife appeared before Poncha’s town board Monday evening to ask for the town’s cooperation on getting highway access to their proposed new 8,000-square-foot store.
Located on U.S. 50 and 285, just east of the 50-285 intersection on the town’s northwest side, the Daleys have the rights to a Sears outlet store.
The facility would serve customers in a 70-mile radius, including those in Gunnison, the northern San Luis Valley, portions of South Park and Fremont County as well as all of Chaffee County.
