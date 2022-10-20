140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 21, 1882: Since the last advent of the paycar our clothing men have been reaping a golden harvest fitting the boys out with winter clothes.
There is no question my honest laborer but that seventy-five cents worth of whiskey will make a fellow feel warmer for a couple of hours than a twenty dollar suit of clothes.
But for winter through you are without a doubt right in laying in the woolens.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 24, 1922: It was Bonanza night at the Lions club meeting last night at the Palace cafe. James S. James, superintendent of the Rawley, G.O. Anderson of Stearns-Rogers, who is building the Rawley mill, and C.H. Weaver, manager of the Cocomongo, were the Bonanza guests.
Superintendent Jones of the Salida schools and Sheriff Hutchinson, Manager Kelleher of the Colorado Power company and John Jay also were among the guests attending.
The Bonanza road was the subject of discussion. The Lions committee is at work on the raising of funds and in building the road, and it was announced at the meeting that the road would be begun in a short time. Brief talks were made by Mr. James and Mr. Weaver. The Chandler orchestra furnished the music for the evening.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 22, 1947: With a large crowd in attendance, the Homecoming Dance held in the high school gym, Saturday night, proved to be a success.
Decorated to resemble a miniature football field, with yard line markers and tiny goal posts, the gym added color to the spirit of Homecoming. The color scheme used was the school colors – purple and white.
Delores Smith, representing the student body, presented the Homecoming Queen, Vera Paquette, with a small gold football, engraved with “Homecoming Queen, ’47.” Vera’s escort, Tom O’Haver, as Prince Consort, placed the chain holding the football around her neck and duly kissed the Queen.
Mrs. Rhodes and her orchestra provided the music for the dance.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 24, 1972: The Buena Vista Student Council sponsored a Veterans Day Assembly Monday.
A lieutenant colonel and a captain flew in by helicopter from Fort Carson. They landed on the football field.
The topic for their address was “Today’s Volunteer Army.”
They showed a short film on the changes and opportunities in the Army today.
After the assembly the student body was allowed to inspect the helicopter before the officers left for Fort Carson. As they left they demonstrated several dives for their observers.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 27, 1997: Salidans kissed goodbye to Indian summer over the weekend as the first winter storm of the season came blowing into town.
As much as 12 inches fell on the Salida area, with reports of 15 to 22 inches in Cotopaxi and 5-10 inches in Cañon City, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Temperatures dropped to a low of 2 degrees in Salida Saturday night.
Although the early winter storm left residents reaching for their thermostats and left streets and highways covered with snow and ice, and many broken tree limbs, the valley got off easy compared to the rest of the state.
