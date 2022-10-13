140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 14, 1882: It is apparent that the contest over who shall wind up the affairs of the defunct Bank of Salida is going to work a hardship to many of the creditors of that institution.
The writer of this has not ten dollars in the concern and he may be criticised for expressing an opinion in the matter, but as the town is the largest creditor, and as every property owner in the town is interested, it is proper that the question should be discussed.
To our mind it is not so much matter whether Mr. Raynolds or Mr. Israel or any other man may settle up the affairs as it is that a settlement be made at once.
There are some creditors who would be greatly benefitted by an early dividend, and the town of Salida is one of them.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 17, 1922: Haydon B. Gibson, 24 years old, a switchman, employed in the Salida yards, was seriously injured at five o’clock yesterday morning, when a brake club slipped and struck him back of the left ear, probably fracturing his skull.
He was found unconscious on top of a box car 20 minutes later by J.A. McKinney, a fellow workman.
Gibson was removed to the Rio Grande hospital.
He has been unconscious most of the time since the accident.
Gibson is 24 years old and married. His mother conducts the Sherman cafe.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 15, 1947: The Brotherhood Traffic Club, an organization founded when the narrow gauge passenger train between Salida and Gunnison was pulled out of service several years ago, was dissolved yesterday.
It was originally established to promote business here and in Gunnison.
The members voted to donate the $148.98 remaining in the treasury to the Junior High School Athletic Association.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 18, 1972: Salida City officials are looking into the possibility of completely abandoning the antiquated municipal jail located in the back of the municipal building.
Reasons cited for the abandonment include the dilapidated condition into which the facility has fallen, lack of a full-time jailer on duty around the clock and the need for the space for other purposes.
The matter was brought before the City Council Monday night by Councilman Doug Humes, who voiced concern that an unattended prisoner could become seriously ill, die or commit suicide and bring on a law suit against the city for negligence.
Police Chief Harry Cable said he thought Humes had a point.
Cable told the council he felt the best solution would be to abandon the jail and use the county facilities.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 8, 1997: Two weeks ago, it appeared as if service on most of the Tennessee Pass Line from Cañon City to Dotsero was dead.
But some last-minute persuading by Colorado legislators has breathed new life into the railroad.
During a meeting with several Colorado legislators and elected officials last week, Gov. Roy Romer opened the door to negotiations between UP and any private rail company interested in operating UP’s Towner and/or Tennessee Pass lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.