140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 14, 1882: The Denver and Rio Grande will build a switch on this side of the river before long, which will be a great convenience to those who have heavy freight dealings with the company here.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 17, 1922: A mass meeting at 2:30 this afternoon will decide on a plan to rid Salida of vice.
The meeting has been called by “Big Jim” Kramer the Evangelist and is being held at the Methodist Church.
Mr. Kramer announced at several of his meetings that if the people of Salida desired law enforcement they could have it, and he asked all who favored the movement to meet with him this afternoon.
Mr. Kramer announced that 200 conversions have been made since the meetings opened.
His meetings continue large and his lectures as interesting as ever. His subject tonight will be “Who’s got your goat?”
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 16, 1947: Ben Behrman of Buena Vista was re-elected chairman of the Board of the County Commissioners at the reorganization meeting Tuesday.
The commissioners raised the salaries of the deputy county officials from $155 to $170 a month. They include the deputy county clerk, county treasurer, assessor and sheriff.
The wages of the common laborers were raised from $3.75 to $4 a day.
The janitor salary was increased from $120 to $130 a month.
Under a new state law all county officials, who began a new term Tuesday, will be given an increase in salary.
O’Haver begins a new term and will receive $100 a month.
The other two Commissioners will receive $66 a month until their term expires two years hence.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 14, 1972: Harry Kaplan, former Colorado State Reformatory Warden, who suffered a broken thigh and face lacerations Tuesday morning, is in Swedish Hospital in Denver.
He was en route from his home in Denver to Buena Vista when the pickup he was driving struck an icy stretch of the highway on Trout Creek Pass causing the accident.
After receiving emergency treatment in Buena Vista and Salida he was moved to Swedish hospital.
He was accompanied to Denver by Warden Tanksley.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 13, 1997: The file on the Richard Ellis murder case is 2 feet thick and growing.
“There isn’t a day goes by that we don’t work on some facet of the case,” said Keith Pinkston, investigating officer for the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard Ellis, 36, was brutally murdered in an apparent robbery/homicide at the Texaco service station in Poncha Springs two years ago, on the evening of Jan. 3, 1995.
His wife, Irene, continues to operate the station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.