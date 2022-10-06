The Mountain Mail, Oct. 7, 1882: Hon. J.B. Chaffee, chairman of the Republican State Central committee, was in Salida Wednesday evening and had a conference with some of the leading Republicans of this part of the county.
Mr. Chaffee said he has visited a number of counties and finds the Republican party in good trim for the fight.
The Salida Mail, Oct. 10, 1922: E.S. K.P. Hurley, geologist for the Rawley mine, was a Salida visitor Saturday. He came over with several miners who were made sick by drinking the water of a creek into which quaking aspen leaves had fallen.
“We are all hopeful that Salida will build a road to connect us with this city. We should like to see the road completed as soon as possible. Surely Salida can see the opportunity such a road opens to the business people.” said Mr. Hurley.
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 9, 1947: The Salida Lions club at the regular meeting this week endorsed the idea of a cement “S” on Tenderfoot mountain and promised Superintendent of Schools Barrett active help to finish the job. The school is still hoping to get a bid from a contractor but none has been received yet.
The cement letter would replace the present rock-filled letter which has been seen by thousands since it was built in 1932 by high school students.
The wooden framework is decaying and allowing rocks to roll, but the cement letter would prevent such trouble.
The Lions are proposing that when the letter is finished it might be lighted at least part of the year and the idea is meeting with much favor from the school.
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 10, 1972: Salida police and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department, working on a phone tip from an unidentified caller, located the 1967 Chevrolet which had been reported stolen early Sunday morning.
The auto owned by Nolan Carothers, of Salida, was found a half mile north of Salida on County Road 154, where it had been driven east, off the road, through a fence and into a picnic area parking lot and then abandoned, the report shows.
Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $200 and $45 damage to the fence.
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 6, 1997: The Salida mayoral race got a bit more interesting Friday, when Mary Ellen Belmar, the county clerk and vocal critic of the current city council, announced that she is running for mayor.
Belmar apparently turned in an affidavit to city hall Thursday, making her an official write-in candidate.
She announced her intentions while appearing on the KVRH Talk Show Friday afternoon as a representative of the Annexation Repeal Committee.
Belmar, along with a number of ARC members, is opposed to the affordable housing project currently under construction on Holman Avenue.
