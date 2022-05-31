140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 27, 1882: It will be seen that the Maysville post of the Grand Army of the Republic, assisted by the people of that vicinity, will visit the Poncha cemetery at eleven o’clock in the forenoon of May 30 for the purpose of decorating soldiers’ graves, and invite the people of Salida to meet them there at that hour.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 30, 1922: The Memorial Services were held in the Christian Church Sunday.
Miss Evelyn Lewins and sisters also Miss Beulah Wilson sang appropriate songs.
The church was filled with the Veterans of the Civil War and with friends.
This is the first time in the history of the American Legion when the Memorial service will be in full charge of the Legion.
The Pastor Rev. H. Ralph Bixel spoke on “Our Illustrious Democracy,” bringing out the thought of the sacrifices made on the part of the men during the Civil War, and of the unfinished task before us today.
The church was decorated with American flags and beautiful flowers.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 31, 1947: Memorial Day services in Salida, under the auspices of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans, were largely attended yesterday morning.
The march, the ceremonies at Riverside Park by the ladies of the G.A.R., the decorating of the Arkansas River by the Navy mothers and the program at the Salida theater, all were well-attended.
The speaker, Benjamin Hilliard Jr., of Denver, former state commander of the American Legion, delivered a beautiful oration.
The ceremonies at Fairview Cemetery, which included the placing of a wreath by the Army mothers on the grave of the Unknown Soldier, and placing of a wreath on the grave of Ray Lines by the American Legion auxiliary, followed by “Taps,” closed the beautiful ceremonies of the day.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 1, 1972: FibArk Commodore Phil Noll today announced he has received two firm commitments from foreign boaters to compete in the 24th Annual Arkansas River Boat Races scheduled this year in Salida June 14, 15 and 16.
Noll says he has received a letter from Dr. Michael Strobel of Ulm, West Germany, advising him that Strobel will arrive in Denver June 5.
Earlier Chris Haukesworth of Pateley Bridge, via Harrogate, England, also informed the FibArk organization he would be on hand.
Noll said a number of other foreign competitors are expected but that it is difficult at this time to estimate the exact number.
He said inquiries have been received from Canada and Austria as well as England, West Germany and from a number of U.S. boaters.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 27, 1997: Lt. Col. Dick Scott, U.S. Army (retired), greeted Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and members of the American Legion Memorial Day morning at the dedication of the new flag pole at the Legion Hut.
“When I see this beautiful newly finished and reset flagpole with Old Glory flying freely, it gives me goosebumps, a lump in my throat and a tear in my eye,” Scott said.
“It continually reminds me of our freedom and rights that we cherished in this God-given country.” Scott served in the U.S. Army 26 years and was a prisoner of war during World War II.
He urged his fellow veterans to “be proud of your newly renovated monument and cherish it as a monument dedicated to your love and pride in our country and your cherished traditions.”
