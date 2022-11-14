Salida, CO (81201)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.