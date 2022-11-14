140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 11, 1882: Architect Wallace is drawing plans for Mandeville’s new residence.
It is to be built of brick one and a half story high, with a Mansard roof.
It will be located on First street a little below the Mix house.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 17, 1922: The travel over Monarch Pass from July 1 to October 31, 1922, as compiled from the Travelers Register on Monarch pass, by the U.S. Forest Service shows that 19,134 people went over the pass, against 12,831 people in 1921; 10,856 in 1920; 8,038 in 1919.
There were 2,677 autos in 1919, 3,618 in 1920, 4,275 in 1921 and 6,378 in 1922.
Of the 1,486 people that went over the top from towns in the vicinity, Salida furnished 1,031 people.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 19, 1947: To make possible fast, inexpensive air shipment of prescriptions and other small packages to residents of the Rocky Mountain Empire, Monarch Air Lines today inaugurated a new Air Package Service.
This special service has been developed to provide inexpensive air transportation for packages too large to be sent at a reasonable cost by air mail, and too small to ship economically under the $1.00 minimum air express, or 25 pound air freight minimum charges.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 13, 1972: John M. Boyle, longtime Salida attorney, who earlier this year gave his private law library to the 11th Judicial District, was presented with a plaque from the Colorado Supreme Court for his donation Friday at a luncheon at the Salida Inn.
The plaque was presented by Howard E. Purdy, 11th Judicial District Court judge, and signed by the Supreme Court justices.
Boyle recently semi-retired from private practice after serving as a lawyer for 60 years. He came to Colorado in 1922.
The library has been estimated to be worth about $50,000 new and at present is valued at $15,000.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 18, 1997: In the wake of the proposed county jail’s defeat, Chaffee County officials are scrambling to hang onto a $400,000 federal grant for the project.
At Monday’s county commission work session, County Sheriff Ron Bergmann told the board he has to convince the grant administrators by Wednesday that the jail’s not a dead issue, in order to keep the grant for another year.
Bergmann said the grant could remain in the county’s hands through 1998, if it can prove it’s still committed to expanding jail space in Chaffee County.
