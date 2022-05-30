140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 3, 1882: The engine, No. 40, that was wrecked on the iron mine branch has been brought down to the repair shops in Salida.
It will take to exceed four or five hundred dollars to make it as good as new.
The engine weighs sixty-nine thousand pounds, being one of the largest on the road.
The grade on the iron mine branch is nearly all three hundred and seventy feet to the mile being the steepest grade on any operated road in the state.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 2, 1922: Memorial day was fittingly observed in Salida last Tuesday. The audience at the Opera House was the largest that has ever attended exercises here on Memorial day.
The parade started promptly at the hour set and marched to the lower park where services for the airmen and the sailor dead were held, after which the parade proceeded to the Opera House.
W.H. Thomas, speaker of the day, delivered an excellent oration. He declared that he had no fear for the future of America so long as Americans cherish their ideals and revere the memory of those who sacrificed all for the glory and honor and perpetuation of their country.
He said this was exemplified on each Memorial day and that the American Legion, composed of the young veterans of the World War, had taken up the custom so long cherished by the G.A.R.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 3, 1947: Elmer Lytle has completed the construction of the service station on Highway 50 east of the High School.
A wash and grease room completely equipped has been added. It will be known as “Elmer’s Service.”
There are eight modern cinder block units in the cottage camp, five doubles and three singles.
Mr. and Mrs. Lytle plan to build their home there later. The landscaping has not yet been planned.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 28, 1972: An 18-year-old Salida youth is free on $50 bond today but faces charges of petty larceny after a trout “fishing” expedition went slightly awry.
James Masingale is charged with the theft of two of the large trout only recently placed in the fish pond near the Chamber office.
Rather than go fishing with the conventional rod and reel, the defendant apparently felt that the pond presented an opportunity for some bare hands grabs.
That he was successful is attested to by the fact that Salida Police officers arrested him with two pieces of finny evidence about 2 a.m. at his home.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 30, 1997: Arkansas Headwaters Recreation officials said kayakers wanting to directly access The Numbers section of the river won’t have to lug their gear across the highway anymore.
Dave Taliaferro, a river manager with the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, said for the last three years river users haven’t had a way to reach the river right above The Numbers, described by many as one of the premier whitewater areas in the country.
Instead, river users could launch farther up the river, but would have to shoot the Pine Creek rapid, listed as extremely difficult by AHRA.
Earlier this spring, Salida kayaker Rob Walmer was killed while boating Pine Creek.
In 1996 the United States Forest Service bought a parcel of land – officials estimate about 15 to 20 acres – from a private landowner between U.S. 24 and the Arkansas River, opening up a public access to the river just above The Numbers.
