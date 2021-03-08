140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 12, 1881: T.I. Briscoe returned from Buena Vista last Wednesday.
He reports that the county commissioners refused the new proposition of the Buena Vista Land Company, in regard to the building of a courthouse.
They wanted to deposit the $5,000 on condition that the county commenced the erection of buildings, to cost not less than $20,000 by the first of August.
As it would be impossible to vote bond for this purpose until the November election, it would give them a good chance to get out of paying the money.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 11, 1921: Thirty feet of the dam across the creek at the upper power plant of the Colorado power company went out last Thursday and put the lower plant out of commission for two days.
The Salida steam plant was used without interruption of service.
A pipeline was used temporarily to convey the water to a reservoir until the dam was repaired.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 6, 1946: Chaffee county’s Red Cross drive got under way this week with J. Russell Purse as chairman and already $400 has been reported in.
The benefit basketball games sponsored by the public schools took in over $400 with only the government tax being deducted from the income before it was turned over to the drive.
A thermometer will be found on the side of the First National Bank to indicate the proximity of the quota.
To reach the top, a total of $3,400 must be turned in and the thermometer registers $400 as the drive starts.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 2, 1971: The number one problem of Salida is to find a new administrator as soon as possible, staff doctors and hospital board members agreed at an informal meeting Monday night, according to John Peeples, secretary of the board.
A committee was unofficially appointed by board chairman William Rush to begin an immediate hunt for an administrator.
On the committee, appointed unofficially since the meeting last night was not a board meeting, are Robert Harrison, Salida, James Ludwig, Buena Vista, Dr. Leo Leonardi, Salida and Dr. Wendell Stampfli, radiological consultant to the hospital.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 1, 1996: On the recommendation of consulting engineer Max Rothschild, the Chaffee County commissioners decided, Tuesday, to spend $1,000 extra on gravel for road resurfacing to avoid possible legal action later.
Rothschild told the county commissioners that of the three bids the county received for gravel, the low bidder’s material was tested by the EPA and found to contain traces of poisonous substances: arsenic and cadmium.
The commissioners awarded the contract to Hard Rock Paving and Redi-Mix with a bid of $39,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.