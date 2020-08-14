140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 14, 1880: Two men fishing in the Arkansas River last Sunday, two miles below Buena Vista, discovered the body of Thomas Grady, the unfortunate roadmaster of the Denver and Rio Grande railroad, who was drowned on the fifteenth of June.
The body was shipped to Denver on the day following and was buried at that place.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 13, 1920: On Monday evening, Aug. 15th, the Legion will hold its first social smoker, which will be given especially for the business men of the city.
A well arranged program of snappy features is being worked out and will include several fast boxing bouts, stunts, music, etc. It is also expected that the State Adjutant of the Legion will be here to make a short talk, which will be of interest to everyone.
A big dance is also being planned for some day in the week or else the very near future.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 10, 1945: Three German prisoners of war who escaped from Camp Hale July 29, were caught Sunday night by Camp Hale officers and F.B.I. agents, R.P. Kramer, special F.B.I. agent in charge announced Monday.
The prisoners, Ludwig Gonther, 25, Heinz Hartman, 28, and Has Kaiser, 23, members of SS Troops, were seen on a highway leading into Minturn, Colo., and were reported to a forest ranger, who informed the Army and federal authorities.
The Germans had been hiding in the mountains. Two of them were ill when captured, Kramer said.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 14, 1970: There are two lambs that this morning must feel like a pair of well used cars.
It all began when Kathy Hollenbeck’s 89-pound lamb went on the auction block at the annual Four-H Fair last night. Auctioneer Fritz Rundell began the auction and away went the bidders and finally Shearer Motor Co. bought it for $50.
Then the surprising thing happened. Shearer Motor Co. turned the lamb back to auction off as a benefit for a Four-H building. A little frustrated, Rundell began the auctioneering again and Oxford’s Market took the lamb for $50.50, and turned it back for the building fund.
Then Porter’s Kountry Kitchen took the lamb for $48 and turned it back. The Salida Inn, took the lamb for $50 and noting its confusion gave the lamb back to Kathy.
A few moments later, Don Long’s 116-pound lamb went on the block and the whole thing started over again.
In all, the two lambs sold 15 times and netted the Four-H building fund $563 and netted Kathy Hollenbeck $50 and Don Long $43.50
It’s the first time in the memory of the Four-H Fair that such a deal was haggled out of two lambs, or two any thing else.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug 15, 1995: Donna Nicholas-Griesel, outgoing chairman of the Chaffee County Child Protection Team, was recognized for her work with that group at her last meeting Thursday morning at the Chaffee County Department of Social Services.
