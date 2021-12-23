140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 24, 1881: One morning this week when our citizens awoke they found the words, “And now for the great mystery,” placarded all over town.
Some of the boys intimated to Jesse Stingley that the mystery referred to his sausage, and great was his anger thereat.
A spiritualist lecturer who happens to be in town was so badly scared that he took the first train for Pueblo.
And the next morning when the mystery was solved and it appeared that it referred to entertainments to be given at Clark and Stuart Saloon the mystery was greater than ever.
Who can guess what this last mystery is?
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 27, 1921: Commencing January 5, there will be meeting at the Forest Supervisor’s office in Salida of the Forest officers of the Cochetopa and a part of those from the Leadville forest for the purpose of taking a short course in telephone engineering.
The course will be given by W.B. Kylie, an expert in wireless and other telephone, from the Denver Forest office.
The course will continue until January 15 and immediately following, another will be given here for a part of the officers of the Gunnison, Rio Grande and San Isabel Forest.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 2, 1947: A car driven by Leslie Lindbloom of Salida, while going toward the country club, sideswiped one car driven by Carl Beauregard, also of Salida, which was coming towards Salida.
The Lindbloom car was turned upside down and the side of the other car was damaged.
No one was injured.
Carl Dowell, courtesy patrolman investigated the accident.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 24, 1971: A billion-dollar water plant has been offered as the answer to Colorado’s east slope water problems, predicted to become acute by the turn of the next century.
The plan, initiated by Central Colorado Water Conservancy District, is based on use of Colorado’s water and imported water.
It could supply 500,000 acre-feet of Gunnison River water to parched east slope cities ranging from Trinidad to Fort Morgan.
Marvin J. Greer, originator of the proposed project in an engineer for Central District, views the “Central Colorado project” as possibly the only means of meeting the future water needs of a “Front Range megalopolis which some planners predict may have a population of 20 million persons.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 19, 1996: Chaffee County will pay $2,217 a month in rent for a temporary jail trailer.
The Board of Commissioners Tuesday signed the lease agreement for the trailer, which will be reviewed annually.
After two years, the county has the option of buying the trailer for $22,500.
Work on placement of the trailer began Monday at the courthouse.
The trailer will be placed on the east side of the courthouse, and will be attached to the county jail.
The trailer will be used to house 12 low-risk inmates.
It is being placed to alleviate overcrowding at the county jail.
