140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 1, 1882: About midnight last night (Thursday) people who live downtown were considerably startled by reports from numerous discharges of firearms.
This morning W.L. Whann, Ed. Streepy, R. Devereaux and Dick Devereaux were arrested and taken before police Judge Bowne on the charge of discharging firearms inside the corporation.
There being no evidence against Streepy he was at once discharged.
Whann and the Messrs. Devereaux were fined each ten dollars and costs.
Whann whacked up but Devereaux says he will appeal to the district court, claiming, we understand, that he did not do the shooting.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 4, 1922: Word has just been received by Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lines that the body of their son, Ray, who was killed in action on the western front on Sept. 18, 1918, is being shipped from Brooklyn Navy yard to Salida.
Ray Lines, one of Salida’s own boys, made the supreme sacrifice that his country might be safe for future generations.
No word of man or action can show the appreciation felt by his friends for the noblest deed.
The highest honor in the world is to have written after the name, “Killed in action.” Such is his record.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 28, 1947: People of Salida have been rallying to the support of one of their small citizens fighting an uphill battle for health.
She is Cathy Ekstrom, three, who is in Children’s Hospital in Denver suffering from a rare blood disease. She is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.R. Ekstrom of Salida.
Cathy requires transfusions of type “A” RH negative blood – a type so rare it is possessed by fewer than 13 people out of 100.
She has had 68 pints so far, a large share of which was contributed by the people of Salida.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 24, 1972: The Salida area is soon to have another all-year resort when construction on The Lodge at the Ponderosa Ranch is completed.
The lodge, which is being built by some transplanted Nebraskans, is scheduled for a late May opening.
The impressive new addition to the area’s rapidly expanding group of summer and winter tourist facilities is located about one half mile north of Maysville on the Mount Shavano Campground road in the North Fork area.
When completed, the lodge will have a fine two-story dining room, 18 large guest rooms, two dormitories, primarily for young skiers, as well as a lounge on the ground floor.
Owners of the ranch are Carl and Marilyn Bender and Irv and Carolyn Pollard.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 1, 1997: Construction is finally under way for the addition to the Salida Regional Library.
The long-delayed project got started with the official ground-breaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday on the construction site behind the original 1908 Carnegie Library building at 405 E St.
The project has been on hold for 10 months. Voters approved a 1-mill tax increase in November of 1995, to repay a building bond to expand the library.
However, when the project went to bid in May 1996, all of the bids were higher than expected, and it was learned an additional $150,000 would be needed.
Local residents got behind the project immediately and began raising money to pay for the addition.
The community raised $125,000 of that amount, and the final $25,000 will come from the Boettcher Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.