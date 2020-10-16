140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 16, 1880: Salida has great natural advantages as a distributing point for the many mining camps and the large area of grazing and farming country that surround it.
Recognizing this fact many shrewd business men have already established themselves here in the wholesale trade and in some lines, notably groceries.
Country merchants say that taking everything into consideration, they can do as well at Salida as at Denver or farther East.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 15, 1920: The city firemen enjoyed a venison roast Saturday night when Herman Deeg marched in with I.M. Sidenstricker’s deer haunches laid on a steaming platter. Besides the firemen there were a number of guests to partake of the treat. The guests included Sheriff Hutchinson, County Treasurer Owens, Marshal Blunkall, Night Marshall Hampe and several others.
Sheriff Hutchinson was asked to deliver a deer little speech and James Ramey and George Wickers played some deer music and all complimented Chef Deeg on his cooking.
Nobody thought to turn in an alarm when the venison was being passed around.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 17, 1945: The Koenig and Wall auction sales are becoming more popular each month. The sale held last Saturday afternoon in the new auction barn on Rainbow Boulevard attracted 150 persons, including Chaffee county people and visiting buyers.
Sixty head of cattle, 25 hogs and a good supply of furniture were sold.
It is planned to have the lunch room at the auction barn completed before the next auction sale. The public is welcome to all the sales.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 19, 1970: The 1968 Buick police car was involved in a two-car accident Saturday, and a policemen was consequently ticketed. Damage to the police car amounted to a wrecked door panel estimated at $50.
Patrolman John C. Mansheim, 32, 1030 E. St., had parked the vehicle in a private driveway at 1012 E. Street at 9:17 p.m.
His sister-in-law, Patricia Joyce Mansheim 39, was backing from the driveway when she collided into the right side of the police vehicle.
Mansheim was issued a ticket for improper parking in a private driveway.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 20, 1995: Workers at the Salida wastewater plant have killed about 10 poisonous sinewy serpents since June.
It seems a host of rattlesnakes moved onto the facility’s grounds about the time high water from last spring’s run-off surged down the Arkansas.
“In all the years I’ve been here, I’ve killed maybe 13 total,” plant employee Randy Sack said. Sack has worked at the plant for 17 years.
“This year was something else.”
