140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 29, 1882: Mrs. Carpenter, who desires to get up a music class in Salida, will probably secure a sufficient number of scholars and be ready to begin giving lessons in a very few days.
She will give individual lessons twice a week, will also teach, to the class entire, the science of music by blackboard exercises.
During each term she proposes to give a concert or cantata.
Mrs. Carpenter also contemplates opening a millinery and dressmaking establishment in Salida.
If she does the latter it is her intention to put in a complete stock of millinery and ladies’ furnishing and dress goods.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 25, 1922: Fifty thousand Eastern brook trout were received yesterday by the Salida Game and Fish Protective association.
President Hay and Ranger Cuenin took them to the county farm where retaining ponds are being made.
The club expects to keep the ponds well stocked with fish as a supply for the streams.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 29, 1947: The wreck of a missing Pueblo airplane was sighted at 12:45 o’clock this afternoon near the top of Monarch Pass by an Army Air Rescue Service plane C 47, which left Lowry field at noon today to begin the search.
The wrecked plane is a Cessna, which crashed about noon Monday in lights from Pueblo to Grand Junction.
Since nobody has come from the scene of the wreck it is presumed the occupant or occupants are dead but the names of the persons on the plane were not available today.
The Air Rescue plane returned to Salida airport and notified Sheriff Emmett Shewalter and Coroner J.E. Stewart, who joined a snow shoe party which started for the scene.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 27, 1972: Monarch Ski Area west of Salida was officially closed for the season this week, according to Area Manager Jack Watkins.
Watkins said he hoped to operate the course for one more weekend, but an evaluation of the remaining snow indicated that one very sunny day would pretty well destroy the base.
Watkins termed the past season the most successful in the area’s history. 61,020 skiers made use of the facility, an increase of about ten percent over the previous year, or 5,185 additional skier days.
Watkins said the record was established despite the fact that the opening day came later in 1971 and the course was closed about a week earlier than was the case in the two previous years.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 30, 1997: Just in time for Salida’s Arbor Day celebration, the Riverside Improvement Project Committee has completed planting of several new trees in Riverside Park.
With money that was donated by The Colorado Grand Automobile Rally through the Salida Rotary Club, seven trees were purchased and planted to eventually replace the aging elms along the pathway.
With the help and advice of the Colorado State Forest Service and Denoyer Flower Garden and Nursery, the trees chosen were Imperial Honeylocust, Patmore Green Ash, Silver Queen Maple and Cottonwood.
These are all suitable trees for the Salida area and should all reach heights of 50-60 feet when mature.
