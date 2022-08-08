The Mountain Mail, Aug. 12, 1882: Thursday evening we saw Mr. Davis and Morg. Smith start out with guns and ammunition. The meat markets are not overstocked with game at the present writing, hence it is suspected the nimrods have not returned.
The Salida Mail, Aug. 11, 1922: The material taken from the smelter will be removed to Shirley to be used in the building of the mill for the Rawley mine.
If Salida makes no move to save the smelter, it will, like “ancient holy things, fade like a dream.”
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 11, 1947: A splendid passenger train of four narrow gauge coaches and a baggage car will be run from Salida to Gunnison Tuesday, under the auspices of Dr. E.A. Marquard of the Round-up Lodge for Boys.
This is the annual excursion for the fathers who spend the summer at the lodge.
The baggage car will be equipped with a kitchen for cooking a meal en route.
This is the only passenger service on the Gunnison branch of the railroad and it is one of the thrilling events on the annual program at the Boys’ Lodge.
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 11, 1972: Attendants at Salida Hospital were more than mildly surprised Friday morning when a small helicopter landed on the institution’s recently dedicated heliport and the pilot crawled out of the cockpit and presented himself in the emergency room for treatment.
Steven Brown, 26, of Murray, Utah, told nurses he rowed a boat all day yesterday in the Crestone area of Saguache County then slept on wet ground last night. During the night, he said, he experienced severe back pains. When the pain worsened this morning Brown, an employee of Rocky Mountain Helicopters of Provo, Utah, got into his machine and flew himself to the hospital.
Director of Nursing Barbara Williams said Brown’s ailment has been diagnosed as acute bilateral rhomboid spasm.
Brown was given emergency treatment and was expected to be released from the hospital later in the day.
A companion followed him to Salida by automobile and the pair were expected to remain overnight at a local hotel.
Meanwhile the helicopter remains parked at Leonard Nesbit Heliport, and Miss Williams says “about half the kids in Salida are down here to look it over.”
Salida Hospital Administrator John Carr commented, “We hardly expected that the heliport, intended for evacuation of patients, would get its first use in receiving a patient.”
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 8, 1997: Opposition to the proposed mining and gravel pit operation near Parkdale Recreation site is mounting.
Englewood-based Agile Stone Systems intends to establish a mining operation in Fremont County, 1½ miles west of Parkdale and north of U.S. 50, the Arkansas River and the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area’s Parkdale Recreation Site.
The site will reportedly be located some distance across the Arkansas River from the recreation site, but it will likely be visible.
AHRA co-managers Steve Reese and Dave Taliaferro publicly opposed the project last month, citing concerns about noise, dust, traffic, as well as environmental, recreational and economic impacts.
