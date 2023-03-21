140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 17, 1883: Why are not the ditches in our city opened and the water turned on?
It would help materially in working away the foul matter that has accumulated in our streets during the winter.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 20, 1923: Fred Schlessinger has sold his candy and confectionery store to James D. Lewis.
Mr. Schlessinger will remove to Denver but he will remain a month with Mr. Lewis.
Mr. Lewis has been learning the candy business for more than a month under Mr. Schlessinger.
One of the members of the Schlessinger family is in Denver teaching school and a sister lives with her.
Mrs. Schlessinger has had to divide her time between Denver and Salida, hence the sale of the business.
Mr. Lewis was foreman in the Rio Grande shops until the strike. He is one of the most popular men in Salida.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 16, 1948: The Salida music ordinance was repealed by the city council last night by unanimous vote, after a lengthy debate in which those who opposed the ordinance and those who favored it were fully heard.
After the vote Alderman Donnohue stated that while the action of the council did not meet the approval of many citizens, he felt that the ordinance was unjust and that the new ordinance licensing music boxes would be more satisfactory to the majority.
Roy Strickland and Albert A. Costello spoke in favor of repeal.
The Rev. W.G. Borst spoke against repeal. Mr. and Mrs. Alan Hampshire also spoke against repeal of the ordinance.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 23, 1973: Dan Nachtrieb won the Longfellow sixth grade’s kite flying contest hands down yesterday afternoon.
He accumulated 15 points in the contest, which was held on two afternoons.
Dan was first in the three-minute altitude event both days, and he was first in the five-minute altitude and first in the drag, which rewarded the person who got his kite up the highest at the end of 300 yards.
There was a three-way tie for second. Jim Treat won the five-minute altitude the first day, Sondra Loudenburg had the best designed kite and Kevin Kropp was second in the drag and second in the three-minute altitude.
Third place was held by Dave Lambrecht, who was second in the three-minute altitude the other day.
The contest was originally a challenge to Roy Hubbard’s class from Ray Quick’s class, but there were entries from the other sixth grades as well.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 20, 1998: A fundraiser to provide for materials to maintenance and repair of Duke’s Memorial on Little Tenderfoot Mountain is now underway.
The monument was erected in 1902, in memory of a heroic dog, Duke, who was credited with rescues in the area of the depot, back when Salida was the center for the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad.
Robert Meyer has been repairing the monument for several years, using his own money and donations from the community.
This year, because of medical problems, Meyer is unable to participate in the work, but he plans to supervise from the bottom of Little Tenderfoot Mountain on July 5 when the work is being done.
