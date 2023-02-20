140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 3, 1883: Al Andrews and Jeff Modie played a game of billiards and put up their pocket knives as stakes.
While the contestants were punching the balls the stake-holder “soaked” the knives for budge.
Who lost?
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 16, 1923: Dick Murray, state mine inspector, went down below Wellsville at noon today with twenty-five pounds of dynamite to blast the ice in the river in the hope of recovering the body of Serafino Vigil, 18 years old, who was drowned there last Sunday.
The parents of the boy have spent most of the time since Sunday patrolling the bank, a pitiable scene.
A gang of Mexicans have been breaking the ice with axes and using grappling hooks.
Mr. Murray, being an experienced powder man, decided to aid them.
He went down to the place last Wednesday but was called away to investigate a fatal mine accident.
He returned to Salida today with powder and caps.
The Rawley mine management donated the powder and Mr. Murray is volunteering his services.
If the body did not float out of the pocket under the ice the dynamite should be able to raise it to the surface.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 17, 1948: The Mount Princeton Commonweal School, which is being operated in the former Mount Princeton Hotel, is being considered by the Colorado State Elks Association for a gift of $60,000.
The school is operated by Mr. and Mrs. Charles Black, experienced social workers.
They now have 21 pupils.
Norman Cobb, head of the Service Planning Committee of the Colorado State Elks Assn., reported that the committee already has appropriated $2,000 for minimum relief for the school, whose student body includes a number of pupils sent by county welfare agencies.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 16, 1973: Twenty-five sticks of dynamite, 100 blasting caps and a roll of fuse were reported missing from the Mary A Mine, located north of Buena Vista.
Gerald Bellhouse told Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department personnel someone had entered a trailer and shed on the mine property and taken the blasting supplies between Feb. 5 and Thursday. Neither the shed nor the trailer were forcibly entered, Bellhouse said.
The thief or thieves evidently were quite at home as food was taken from the refrigerator and cooked on the stove.
Authorities do not have any suspects, but are continuing their investigation.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 19, 1998: A suspected arson late Monday night chased Salida Fire and Police crews from their beds to a car fire.
A pickup belonging to Jeff Stephens and a tow truck belonging to A-1 Auto Service were set ablaze behind the A-1 Auto impound lot and the Country Bounty Restaurant on U.S. 50, according to SFD Chief Pete Dechant.
Eleven Salida firefighters and two SPD officers responded to the scene at about 11:45 p.m., Dechant said.
The vehicles, about 25 feet apart, were near a grove of old trees and the Fish Acres Trailer Park, so there was concern of the blaze spreading.
But firefighters were able to contain the flames, Dechant said. Both fires were extinguished in little over an hour.
Dechant said it was evident both vehicles were intentionally set ablaze. The cause of the fires is still under investigation.
