140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 3, 1881: The report submitted by the town clerk and town treasurer it appears that up to November 21 the present board had taken in $1,488 from the town clerk.
There is in the treasury at this time a balance of $684.05, showing that the present board has been both economical and honest.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 29, 1921: Joe Reigel was not at home at his in Brown’s canon when Sheriff Hutchinson and the Salida police raided it two weeks ago and confiscated his still, automobile and other property.
The Sheriff left his card, in the form of a poster on the door of the house, notifying Reigel that his goods were confiscated and that he might come to court on a fixed date and claim them.
The sheriff went out yesterday to take down the notice and submit it to the court as evidence that he had given warning of the confiscation, on the reverse side of the notice was a statement to the effect that the sheriff could go to that place where a drop of water would sell for more than a gallon of hootch.
“You may be a smart aleck but you can’t catch me” concluded the note and was signed by Riegel.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 5, 1946: Doris Stuttsman who was sentenced to the State Penitentiary for 10 to 14 years yesterday by judge Joseph D. Blount in the district court, Canon City, has been granted probation, but the final papers have not been prepared.
She began work today at the county hospital in Canon City.
District Attorney Eagleton called Judge Gilliam of the Juvenile Court, Denver, to assist in placing the girl in a suitable position.
She wishes to do hospital work.
The girl is 17 years old and has had a wrecked life since infancy.
Under probation she will be required to make a report at regular periods to someone, who will be responsible to the court for her conduct.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 7, 1971: What were thought to be worthless dust-gatherers at worst or quaint reminders of a bygone day at best, turned into a minor bonanza for the treasury of the city of Salida Monday evening.
City coffers were enriched in the amount of $218.30 when the city council open two bids for 6 ballot boxes which have been rendered obsolete with the advent of machine voting.
A total of 21 bids from points as far away as Pueblo and Gunnison were submitted when it became known that Salida was preparing to dispose of its boxes.
For those with a touch of take pride, it will be reassuring to know that all six boxes will remain in the community.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 1, 1996: Cub Scout Pack 60 won first prize of $100 in Salida’s annual Parade of Lights Friday evening, with an entry depicting the first Christmas.
Shelly Wright, first-year Webelos leader, thanked her husband Troy, and Bruce and Tammy Swartz for their help in making the float.
A $25 donation from Walmart and plywood from Hylton Lumber Co. completed the project.
Second prize of $75 went to Ute Trail 4-H club with a nativity scene which included live animals and a real campfire for the “shepherds.”
Third prize of $50 went to the Headwaters Outdoor Equipment float, which featured a live choir and keyboardist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.