140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 11, 1881: Somebody’s hogs are running out.
They tear the ground up with their snout, and make the ladies squall and shout and frighten neighbors all about.
This is all wrong, and it must cease, or in this town there’ll be no peace until the swine have turned to pork and thus forever ceased their work.
The owner of these swine will get another dose of this, you bet, unless he forthwith and without unnecessary delay proceeds to take them out of the wet.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 10, 1921: N.M. Belwood, wife and daughter, returned at 4:30 o’clock Thursday morning from Pueblo, where they were marooned in the flood.
They had a narrow escape from destruction.
Mr. Belwood was trying to get over the Union avenue viaduct but the traffic was so congested he decided to go one block further to Main street viaduct.
He was traveling in water for a block and within a minute after he landed on the bridge the big tide of the flood came.
Had he remained at the Union avenue bridge he would have been swept to destruction.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 20, 1946: A.J. Samuelson, retired police officer of Omaha, Neb., is taking the baths at Salida Hot Springs. He made an annual trip to Poncha Springs for 14 years until the war started.
Mr. Samuelson was awarded a gold star when he retired from the police force.
His first visit to Salida was 65 years ago when he worked on the boring of Alpine Tunnel.
He was on the job when the two ends of the tunnel were joined.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 3, 1971: An accident early this morning involving a truck-tractor pulling a trailer resulted in $6,000 damage and minor injuries to the driver, Colorado State patrolman Jon Cummings reports.
Lawrence A Tobin, 61, of Hacienda Heights, Calif., incurred a cut to his right hand when the truck-tractor he was driving traveled off the right side of U.S. 24 fifteen miles east of Buena Vista, Cummings said.
The westbound vehicle pulling a 40-foot flatbed trailer, fell down a steep embankment, struck a large tree and rolled onto its top.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 13, 1996: Tim Edwards of Salida appeared in person at the Second Annual Rocky Mountain UFO and New Age Expo in Denver May 25 to present his video images of UFOs recorded over Salida.
Edwards discussed his video footage and still photos of an immense, high-altitude “mother ship” which displayed brilliant lights and performed maneuvers, and showed excerpts of subsequent tapings of a myriad of otherwordly unidentified objects along with images of classic disk-shaped, dome-topped “shuttle” craft.
Edwards’ videos have been shown on syndicated television shows, “Sightings” and Paranormal Borderline” and a number of network news programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.