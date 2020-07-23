140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 24, 1880: Alpine is steadily increasing in population and is the seat of a thriving business.
Building is still the order of the day.
It is fifteen miles from the railroad station at Chalk Creek. The Denver South Park and Pacific is now laying track from the latter point and will soon reach Hortense, where are located the celebrated Hot Springs. The population of Alpine is about four hundred.
Four miles above Alpine and at the forks of the creek is the new and ambitious town of Forest City. At this point is the junction of the Tin Cup road with the road from Pitkin.
The mines of the Chalk creek district are acquiring a reputation for which Chaffee County may well be proud.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 23, 1920: The Retail Granite Dealers association of Colorado discovered that Salida is one of the greatest granite centers in the nation when they visited here Wednesday and Thursday in connection with their annual outing and meeting.
The dealers were enthusiastic in their praise of the granite quarried and the Salida plant and from their conversations it may be judged that Salida granite is first in their preference.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 23, 1945: Watson Michael O’Connor, retired grocer of La Junta, was found dead in the tub of a sweat bath at the Salida Hot Springs bathhouse at 4 o’clock Sunday afternoon. Coroner Joseph Stewart used the resuscitator until it was certain the man was dead.
Mr. O’Connor had been in poor health for some time and he decided to travel about in the hope of regaining his strength. He took a sweat bath here Friday and said afterwards that it weakened him. Manager Ed Steinbeck warned him that he should not bathe if weak, and that if he bathed he should reduce the temperature of the water and not remain in the tub for more than a few minutes.
He appeared confident the baths would help him
Mr. Steinbeck went to the bathroom soon afterwards and when his call were not answered he broke the lock and entered.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 23, 1970: Motorcycle bums, vandals and litterbugs are turning the wide open spaces of the West into vast outdoor slums, Congress was told Thursday.
And officials of the Bureau of Land Management, the federal agency that looks after more than 450 million acres of publicly owned lands can do little more than wring their hands over the desecration.
This was the situation described by spokesmen for conservationist organizations who joined Assistant Interior Secretary Harrison Loesch in urging legislation to give the BLM greater authority over recreational uses of the public lands.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 24, 1995: A forest fire that burned over eight acres east of Swissvale on the north side of the Arkansas River across from the Rincon Campground was contained by Sunday afternoon. Forest service firefighters contained the fire by 3 p.m. Sunday and will continue mop up efforts through Tuesday Incident Commander Ron Hassell said.
The fire was allegedly started by sparks from a railroad crew grinding rails in the area on Friday.
Apparently sparks smoldered until Saturday when the fire was discovered.
Hassell said the fire burned in piñon, juniper and cured grass fuels. The fire was spotted on the hillside with embers being carried by gusty winds.
