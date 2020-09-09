140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 11, 1880: James Ray, a brakeman on the Denver and Rio Grande, received injuries last Saturday morning that will incapacitate him for several weeks,
While coupling cars his left hand was caught between the bumpers and although no bones were broken the flesh was torn and bruised in a fearful manner.
Dr. Parsons stitched him up and sent him on his way feeling as well as could be expected under the circumstances.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 10, 1920: Notice is hereby given that the ordinances of the city will be enforced against riding of bicycles on the sidewalks.
Fines will be imposed for a violation of this ordinance.
Parents are requested to advise their children of this Rule, and citizens to report violations coming under their notice.
This rule applies to newsboys callers and all riding bicycles.
By order of the city council.
James Blunkall
City Marshal
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 8, 1945: The following is the official list of prizes, awarded during the “Days of ’49” celebration.
Floats, first, Argys Garage, second, Annie Kaess, third, Army Mothers. Honorable mention was given to the Rio Grande float.
Covered Wagons by Veltrie and Cliff Nicols were awarded prizes; best horse and rider Mr. Gregorich, best horse drawn vehicle, Mr. Bishop. Best costume, Disert twins, accompanied by Gene Scull. Best decorated window, Main Bar. Best beard, Carl Linza. Prospector costume, Louis Veltrie, junior. Jitterbug street dancing, E. Silva.
One of the oldest pioneers of the county, Mrs. L.A. Everett rode in the surrey, accompanied by Mrs. Harris.
W. Mobeck had charge of the band and the parade.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 10, 1970: Heart of the Rockies Recreation Assn. members will host out of town ropers this weekend for the Continental Roping Association finals.
The Continental Roping Association consists of roping clubs from Salida, Buena Vista, Fairplay, Kremmling and Gunnison. The Association has held ropings at each town throughout the summer, keeping points in each event.
The finals will be at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Heart of the Rockies Arena at Poncha Springs. Trophy saddles will be awarded to the All Around Cowboy and Cowgirl, and sterling silver belt buckles will be presented to the winners in each event at a buffet dinner at the Poncha Lodge Sunday evening.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 11, 1995: John Hansen is the 1996 FIBArk Commodore.
The action became official Saturday evening as 1995 Commodore Tom Karnuta, passed the Commodore hat to Hansen at the annual “Change Over” party at the First Street Cafe.
Hansen said he is looking forward to the challenge that comes with wearing the Commodore’s hat.
