140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 6, 1883: The snow sheds of the South Park road between the tunnel and Hancock are nearly completed.
Nearly a mile of new sheds lately have been built.
At the tunnel through the Continental Divide on the South Park road the snow is about eighteen inches deep.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 26, 1922: Miss Frances Morton, school teacher at Monarch, came down Friday to spend the holidays with her parents.
The snow is six feet deep in Monarch and it was necessary to make the trip on snowshoes.
Miss Merton was two hours making the trip down to Garfield.
In the party were several women and an infant child.
Experts on snow shoes make the trip in a half hour.
The people of the two camps enjoy the deep snow, which affords them many winter sports, including skiing and coasting.
The mines are all idle on account of the difficulty of reaching them.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 26, 1947: Mr. and Mrs. Ted Argys, Jr., have purchased the home of Mrs. Phaen Baker at 618 G street and are making their home there.
Mrs. Baker has removed to an apartment, in the former Salida Women’s Club building, seventh and G streets, which she recently remodeled.
The home at 618 G street was formerly the home of ex-Mayor C.M. Ferno.
It is a six room brick house with a spacious lawn.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 26, 1972: When Harry S Truman, his wife Bess, and their daughter Margaret, visited briefly in Salida in the fall of 1948 when he was opposing Thomas E. Dewey, Republican candidate, every house in Salida was deserted.
The citizens had gathered at the D&RGW depot to see the 33rd President of the United States.
The crowd was immense and standing room was at a premium when the special train came in from the west.
Parents were holding their small fry on their shoulders that they might get a glimpse of the President and be able to say in later years they had seen Harry Truman.
His fighting spirit was exemplified in his speech when he laid-out the 80th “do nothing” Congress and the policies of the Republican party.
Mrs. Truman and Margaret greeted the crowd and each were presented large bouquets from the Jane Jefferson Democratic Women.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 22, 1997: Caring and Sharing closes Christmas Eve, after nine years of service to the community in the Ascension Church building.
The agency provides free clothes, food and other items for anyone who needs them.
“We’ve had offers of places to move and offers to pay utility bills but nothing is definite yet,” said Helen Nachtrieb, director.
There are currently no fund raising efforts underway specifically for Caring and Sharing.
However, anyone who would like to help can contact Nachtrieb.
