140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 9, 1881: The undersigned have taken up two horses at Black mountain, Park county.
They are branded with an eight inch brand on the left shoulder, and answer to the following description: One buckskin horse, black mane and tail; one light cream colored horse, black mane and tail. Each four years old.
Parties calling for these horses will find them at Christison & Cameron’s ranch, Chaffee county. The owner will please come, prove property, pay charges and take them away.
Christison and Cameron.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 8, 1921: The Salida Elks are the best lemonade hawkers in the state. Handed a perfectly good and sour lemon they can sweeten it until it tastes like marmalade.
Who ever heard of a Fourth of July that was not rainy everywhere except in Salida. Who ever heard of a rainy Fourth in Salida.
The Elks went on planning for the big Fourth of July carnival without any thought of thunder, lightning, wind or other unfavorable conditions but when the morning of the fourth dawned the sun didn’t. A heavy rain was falling and it fell all morning. That was the lemon.
Fadely Glascock, chairman of the committee, “Tommy” Thompson and the rest of the committee got busy with megaphones and mixed the lemonade. The crowd at the fair grounds that afternoon was a cure for the blues.
The Elks pulled out of a sure loss of several hundred dollars and counted enough money in the cash drawer to pay all expenses and leave a few hundred dollars besides for charity.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 9, 1946: All flower and garden enthusiasts will be glad to know that the Garden Club will again sponsor a flower show.
It will be held August 21 in the high school gymnasium. Committees are already at work to make this a most outstanding and beautiful display of flowers.
Gardeners are urged to begin grooming their flowers for this event and then to bring them to the show so that all may enjoy their beauty.
There will be sections for house plants, arrangements of all kinds, miniatures, wild flowers as well as for individual flowers.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 7, 1971: The county commissioners Tuesday purchased a shredder which will pulverize branches and “virtually eliminate” open burning here, according to Dick Tuttle, chairman of the commissioners.
The portable shredder, to be delivered in about six weeks, cost $4,611.25 and was sold by MacDonald Equipment Co. of Commerce City. It is to be used at all three county operated dumps.
Individuals in the county may burn confidential tax returns and other private papers and medical supplies which might be a health hazard, the commissioners agreed.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 10, 1996: The Salida Police Department is pounding the streets, looking to catch someone who is doing something good.
Officers are watching for people who are helping a fellow citizen, properly securing a child in a safety seat, wearing a seat belt while driving, reporting a possible crime to the police or performing a “random act of caring.”
And when they do, officers are rewarding the good behavior with coupons for free cheeseburgers at McDonalds.
Salida Police Sgt. Mike Bowers was the first to put the program into effect locally, treating Josh Johnson, a 16-year-old visiting from Florida, when he picked up a soda can from the sidewalk in front of Hot Shots on F Street Saturday night.
