140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 22, 1882: What has become of the Buena Vista baseball club? Has it been disbanded? Or is it afraid to tackle good players?
The Salida club sent them a challenge last Monday, but have received no response.
If the Buena Vista roosters are afraid to tackle our boys they should own up like little men.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 14, 1922: Ed Morrison and wife and little daughter had a miraculous escape from death yesterday at noon when their automobile and the inbound Alamosa passenger train collided.
The engine pilot struck the hood of the car and shot it down the railroad track.
Mr. and Mrs. Morrison were thrown to the ground and the daughter was hurled on the running board of the engine. She fell off and cleared the engine.
Engineer Fitzsimmons stopped the train within a few yards of the crossing.
The trio escaped unhurt and after the train passed on they got into the car and drove away, the car somewhat wobbly but ready for another round.
Mr. Morrision is employed at the Rio Grande hospital.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 16, 1947: David Petoff was seriously injured and two companions had a narrow escape at 4:45 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, when a truck loaded with mica struck a soft shoulder on a road on the San Luis Valley side of Methodist mountain and turned over.
Petoff was pinned under the truck but the other two men, who were riding in the cab, escaped injury. The truck came to a rest with its wheels in the air. It was not badly damaged. George Lee Winburn was driving the truck and John Jay was the other passenger.
State Patrolman D.C. McCarty was notified, and he brought Petoff to the highway and the Stewart ambulance brought him to the Rio Grande hospital, reaching here at 6:30 o’clock.
Petoff sustained chest injuries.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 17, 1972: Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce officials today hailed Sunday’s Summer Jeep Tour as “one of the most successful” in the three decades the affair has been staged.
Eighty-three guests in 36 vehicles left the chamber offices in downtown Salida promptly at 6:30 Sunday morning. They returned about 6 yesterday evening after traveling some of the most scenic portions of Colorado’s high country.
An all-volunteer cook crew composed of ten persons left even earlier. They departed at 4 a.m. in order to be ready for a hungry breakfast crowd at O’Haver Lake. A total of 153 persons were fed at both the breakfast and luncheon stops.
Some rain, hail and a little snow was encountered as the caravan crossed the Continental Divide twice. No great discomfort was caused, however.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 17, 1997: All Star Gas Inc. of Salida and the town of Poncha Springs agreed to terms where the propane company will purchase a lot in the town’s industrial park.
Following a public hearing Monday evening town officials approved a special review use, allowing the firm to locate at the industrial park.
At the same time, officials agreed to a contract selling the 1-acre lot number six, located next to CR 120, to All-Star Gas at a cost of $30,000.
The plant is currently located in Salida near Longfellow Elementary School.
