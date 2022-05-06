140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 6, 1882: Beebe & Mix today let a contract to George Watson to mould and set in the kiln 100,000 brick.
They expect to have them ready for delivery to purchasers by the first of June.
Their first kiln which has been burned and is about ready to open will not supply the immediate demand.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 6, 1922: Mayor Buchanan last night at the meeting of the city council announced that he would employ an inspector to make survey of the sewer district and report all properties not connected with the sewer.
These connections will be ordered.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 5, 1947: Spring descended upon Salida with a bang over the weekend.
The thermometer rose to 82 on Saturday and to 84 on Sunday.
Many motorists, taking advantage of the balmy weather, brought the total number of swimmers to 196 Saturday, the opening day, and 234 Sunday, according to records of Frank Underwood, manager of the Salida Pool.
Throughout the countryside the farmers were busy getting the fields in shape for spring planting. A number have completed their planting and are busy with irrigation.
Only a few skiers took advantage of the last day on the ski course, due to the condition of the melting snow.
James Kane said extensive work will be done this summer on the course and the tow so that it will be ready by the time the snow flies.
Due to the melting snow in the mountains the last few days the Arkansas River is rising rapidly.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 1, 1972: A note of drama was added to Saturday’s Trash Treasure Hunt in the Salida area when a group of Campfire Girls, participating in the statewide clean-up campaign, found more than they bargained for.
About 1½ miles up the Ute trail from the Knickerbocker Dairy the Ta-Wan-Kan group, under the leadership of Mrs. Velda Counter, located 12 sticks of dynamite in an old ice chest under a nearby tree.
News of the find was relayed to authorities and Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies evacuated the area, cordoned it off and disposed of the explosives by burning them.
Sheriff Charles Berry said the sticks bore the date 1964 and they had probably been overlooked by construction crews which were active in the vicinity about that time.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 8, 1997: The Salida SteamPlant, the city summertime playground for theater and music buffs, seems to be a winter haven for vandals and pyromaniacs.
At Monday night’s city council meeting, Kathy Nelson of the SteamPlant Committee reported that, during the last month or so, a person or group of people broke into the SteamPlant and literally camped out on the carpet in the lobby – campfire and all.
“This is a real setback for us,” Nelson said of the damage to the relatively new carpet. “We’re really going to have to start worrying about security now. We’ve resorted to chains and a padlock on the front door.”
Not only did the vandals camp out in the lobby, they also started a fire in the historic building’s basement. The committee is currently seeking bids for new carpet to replace the burned floor covering. Vandals apparently entered the building by breaking a basement window with a stone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.