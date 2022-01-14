140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 14, 1882: Mister A. H. Jackson is preparing quite extensively for the summer flow of population which is sure to come up on Poncha before many weeks elapsed.
He is building a large two-story addition to his already extensive hotel.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 20, 1922: The Reverend James W. (Big Jim) Kramer and Ralph E. Mitchell, evangelists, were kidnapped at 10:30 on Wednesday night as they were about to enter the Sherman hotel, where they have made their home during the three weeks they have been conducting a revival meeting here.
They were whisked to Wellsville in an automobile while guns were held at their heads and they were compelled to keep their hands up.
Dumped out at Wellsville, they were commanded not to return to Salida to resume their active campaign, but to keep going.
After trying in vain to obtain shelter in two houses at Wellsville they were almost overcome by the cold of zero weather when they arrived at a cabin of a trackwalker.
Mister Mitchell walked back to Salida on the railroad track and went to the home of the Reverend W. L. Botkin, pastor of the Methodist Church.
He called N. J. Gerrelts, who with Mrs. Gerrelts and the two other men went down to Wellsville and returned with Mr. Kramer.
They arrived in Salida at 3:30 this morning.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 17, 1947: The Salida ski course high at Monarch Pass will officially open its winter sports season Sunday, January 19.
Two new tow ropes just received have been installed.
Hot lunches will be served at the Lodge. All this along with approximately 7 inches of new snow should make this a gala occasion for all ski enthusiasts.
A record crowd is expected.
Notices have been sent out to all surrounding papers by the Salida Chamber of Commerce.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 18, 1972: The search for a missing Granite woman was intensified today, when the Chaffee County Jeep Patrol from the Buena Vista area joined the hunt.
The missing woman, Mrs. Louise Davis, was last seen leaving her home about 4:00 in the afternoon Saturday.
The woman, who left for no apparent reason, is described as 53 years old, gray, medium length hair, glasses, 5’ 2” and 110 pounds.
She has a light complexion and blue eyes. She is reported to be wearing a corduroy jacket.
The search is being centered in the Buena Vista area.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 14, 1997: Monarch Ski and Snowboard area took out a legal notice in The Mail Monday, Jan. 13, applying to Water Court Division 2 for the right to use 8 water wells on its property.
According to the notice, the wells are tributary to the South Arkansas River.
The water could be allocated for a number of uses including: snowmaking, commercial, municipal, recreational, and fire protection, domestic, irrigation, fish and wildlife and “any other beneficial purpose.”
The ski area also applied for water storage rights so they can build a reservoir to store water for the snow making process.
