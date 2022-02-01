140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 4, 1882: His name is Matthews and he is an excellent printer.
He struck the town dead broke, remained six weeks and made over $100, left town dead broke and is now counting ties somewhere between Salida and Pueblo.
Fluid extract of corn is his bane.
During the last 20 months we have met at least 200 wondering typos, but of all that number Matthews is the only one who really drinks.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 7, 1922: The Commercial National Bank of Salida changed hands Saturday, when B.B. Basore, a prominent banker of Colorado and Kansas, purchased the controlling interest of D.P. Cook, Horatio Preston and Dr. F.N. Cochems.
Mr. Basore has made a tour of Colorado and other Western States including California with a view of purchasing a bank after he sold his bank in Fowler last June.
He decided that the Commercial National was the best proposition he encountered and that Salida was the best field open.
Mr. Basore announced that there would be no changes in the bank or its policy.
A reorganization meeting was held last Saturday, and at the request of Mr. Basore, Mr. Preston, Dr. Cochems and Mr. Cook remain on the board of directors until the end of this year, to advise him until he becomes acquainted with the community and the patrons of the institution.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 4, 1947: One of the rare instances in history when a mineral was discovered accidentally while building a road or driving a non-mining tunnel, occurred a few days ago near Wellsville, when fluorspar was discovered on the new line of Highway 50, which is being built from the Salida city limits to the Fremont county line.
Roy Day discovered the rock, sent samples to Denver for analysis and received a report that at present prices it has a value of $40 a ton.
The rock is brownish yellow and appears to belong to the same flow as that of Brown’s Canon.
It is near the railroad as well as directly on the highway.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 1, 1972: First actual construction work on the $16 million Mount Elbert pump storage power plant at Twin Lakes is to begin tomorrow.
Work will commence on the North Shore of Twin Lakes about halfway between Buena Vista and Leadville.
The initial project is to consist of extensive exploratory drilling inasmuch as the greatest portion of the huge facility is to be located underground.
About 12½ stories of the 15-story plant will be carved from rock beneath the surface with only a low-silhouette administrative building and visitor center rising above ground level.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 28, 1997: Local law enforcement officials have solved three burglaries and numerous thefts from lockers at Salida High School.
A 16-year-old male was detained and transported to Pueblo Youth Services. A second 16-year-old male was also implicated.
Both suspects are connected to the burglary of Jack Shields Implements.
The suspect being held at PYC has admitted to burglarizing the Presbyterian Church and Temple Baptist Church.
In the case of thefts at Salida High School an 18-year-old male was arrested in connection with numerous thefts from lockers reported by students at the school.
