140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, September 17, 1881: It comes to us unofficially, that the fellows who were arrested for fishing with giant powder, didn’t like it because the Mountain Mail told about it. We are terrible sorry, we are, but then we can’t help it as we run a newspaper. People who do not wish to be published as violators of the law should refrain from violating it.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, September 20, 1921 Nature was the chief factor in the celebration yesterday of the opening of Monarch Pass. She had waved her magic wand over the mountains converting the green of summer into golden, pink, russet and brown of triumphant autumn. The speakers halted at an attempt to describe the scene. The committee in charge of arrangements wisely refrained from any attempt at artificial decorations. Even the American flag was not present. It was not necessary. He, who could not be inspired with love of country and the state in which he lives, after beholding such a scene, is lacking in any sentiment that could be aroused by artificial means.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 12, 1946: A squad of approximately 35 candidates reported Monday when Coach Neal Mehring called his first Adams state College football practice at Rex Field, Alamosa, Monday.
Coach Mehring has several candidates from various Colorado towns including Steve Makris, Eugene McClure, Douglas Dishno, Frank Harsha, Bob Turano, Johnny Leiva, Bob Fraysner and John Turano from Salida. McClure and Dishno were on the 1942 all-state school football team.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 14, 1971: The investigating team from Washington D.C. expects to make a complete examination of the gunnison school bus which was weecked Saturday near Garfield on Monarch Pass.
The group, John M Keryeski, a highway engineer, Donald C. Bischoff, an automobile engineer, and Dr. Eugene Flamboe, a physiologist continued their study today which centered the scene of the accident. Their supervisor, Mike Exposito of Denver, was at the site of the tragedy Monday with the group.
Dr. Flamboe has competed his study at the hospital with the victims of the crash. His investigations center on the injuries received by those in the wreck and how the injuries were inflicted.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 13, 1996: Salida bus drivers and school district superintendent Harvie Guest came to a temporary agreement late last week for drivers to take kids to and from extra-curricular activities.
“We have put together a committee of three drivers and myself to get the situation resolved as soon as possible,” said Guest.
The temporary agreement has the school district paying the drivers $8 an hour when they drive to activities.
