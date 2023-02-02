140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 3, 1883: The train from Gunnison was in on time Friday night.
This morning’s train out was three or four hours late in starting.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 2, 1923: Fifty farmers of Chaffee County met last Tuesday at City Hall to adopt a plan of campaign against the special tax levied on the county for the support of the schools, including city schools.
Lewis Hollenbeck was chairman of the meeting and Earle Ehrhart secretary.
The question of the one mill road levy also was discussed and it was decided to appoint W.P. Noble of Nathrop as a delegate from this county to go to Denver and see the members of the legislature regarding these matters.
A fund of $75 was raised to defray his expenses and an additional $75 will be raised by seventy-five farmers to continue his stay at the capitol.
The farmers protest that their taxes have been unreasonably increased and that the money is being spent on the city schools.
They protest against paying the tax without having a voice in its expenditure.
Also they oppose the tax because the city schools are closed to their children unless a tuition fee of $6 a month is paid.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 29, 1948: Tom Irwin has sold his business and the building on West Third street to Charles F. Smith of Loveland, who will take possession on Feb. 1.
Mr. Irwin has been in business twenty-five years and is one of the most successful business men in Salida.
He sold out because of health and he expects to take a rest.
Mr. and Mrs. Irwin will continue to make their home in Salida.
The Studebaker agency also is included in the deal.
Mr. Smith is a businessman of wide experience.
He is married and the father of one son.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 21, 1973: Longfellow School Association made more than enough money at the Rummage Scrummage Sale to buy the school a mimeograph machine.
At their regular meeting Monday night, the chairman of the sale, Dorothy Sidener, reported that the money-making event cleared $827.
Mrs. Sidener was given a gift in appreciation of her efforts.
The association was entertained by Kathy Molosky and Kenneth Brothers’ fifth grade.
Kathy played a solo, Snowbird,” on her clarinet, and the fifth grade put on a play, “The Runaway Balloon.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 2, 1998: What Saturday afternoon’s snow storm lacked in accumulation, it made up for in creating tricky driving conditions.
Local law enforcement and emergency service agencies were besieged with more than a half-dozen automobile accidents within a short period Saturday, beginning at about 4 p.m., said Colorado State Patrol Trooper Teri Cordova.
“We didn’t get a lot of snow, but it sure seemed to have an effect on the roads,” Cordova explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.