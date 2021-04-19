140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 23, 1881: State Fish Commissioner Sisty, who is now a resident of Salida, requests the Mountain Mail to notify all persons that it is a violation of the law to catch a fish before the first day of July.
This paper has called attention to this matter before. It may be added that it is a well known fact that the law is violated almost daily. Mr. Sisty desires that people should first be made aware of the existence of such a law, and then proceed against all who knowingly violate it.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 15, 1921: Innumerable side shows, which included the five-legged horse, wild man, tall and short man, African snake, a boxing match and other sells, fortune telling booths, fish pond, peanut, popcorn and candy stands converted the Salida high school into a carnival grounds last Friday evening.
Miss Clara Gilbert of the Senior class was voted queen of the carnival.
The affair was well attended and much amusement was afforded all. One hundred sixty dollars was taken in and the amount cleared will be used to pay for the baseball suits.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 16, 1946: Two cars, traveling in opposite directions, collided in a blinding snow storm, on a hill on the road between Buena Vista and Mount Princeton Sunday evening, resulting in injuries to several passengers.
John, L. Amrine, foreman of Round-Up Lodge, returning from Buena Vista with his wife, baby daughter, Veronica Rose and Milt Pinkston, Jr., who also works at Round-Up Lodge, said the two cars were traveling at moderate speed. He said the other car was driven by a 16-year-old boy and occupied by three Leadville lads, who had been swimming at Mount Princeton.
Mrs. Amrine and the baby were jammed against the dashboard.
Mrs. Amrine was shaken up and the baby appears to have a stomach injury. Amrine received a few bruises. Pinkston, who was in the back seat sustained a fractured ankle.
The three Leadville boys were shaken up.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 21, 1971: The first young voter to vote since a state law went into effect Saturday is Holly Leewaye, a 19-year-old who lives in Salida, County Clerk Jasper Cortese administered the election oath to Mrs. Leewaye Tuesday afternoon.
She may vote in federal elections, though not in school board, municipal or state elections, according to the state law.
A Constitutional amendment now being considered by the states would lower the voting age in all elections to 18.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 19, 1996: The fate of the 300 miles of railroad tracks from eastern Colorado through the Upper Arkansas Valley and over the Tennessee Pass is far from certain.
The decision whether to allow the proposed merger between Union Pacific and Southern Pacific railroads rests with the Surface transportation Board in Washington.
If the merger is approved the newly merged company plans to abandon the Tennessee Pass line and the tracks that run east from Pueblo to Kansas.
In the event that abandonment is effected Colorado Department of Natural Resources is combining its efforts with Colorado Division of Parks and Recreation and federal agencies to prepare a plan to buy and manage the rail corridor as a hiking and biking trail.
