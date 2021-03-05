140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 5, 1881: On Tuesday morning word came down that Poncha Springs had been severely scorched the night before.
The report spread around town that most of the town was destroyed, but it was soon ascertained that the story was greatly exaggerated.
The only buildings destroyed were Moll’s tobacco and notion store, Powers’ dance hall, Em. Thompson’s saloon, restaurant and free and easy shebang, a blacksmith shop and some other little shanties.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 8, 1921: Salida is to be featured in the advertising program of the Merrick Tours company, an organization now being equipped to enter the automobile tourist business in Colorado on a big scale.
The eastern railroads which cater to the tourist business are taking an exceptional interest in the new enterprise.
They are preparing to open an extensive advertising campaign and their literature will include liberal mention of Salida.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 5, 1946: Slick ice on the highway caused the death of a Salida woman at 9:30 o’clock this morning and serious injuries to her baby, when an automobile plunged 150 feet down a steep embankment into the Arkansas river near Coaldale.
William Eggert of 506 G street, husband of the woman, was driving up the steep hill just east of the point where the old highway crosses to enter Coaldale. He had reached the summit of the hill where the road is nearly level. The car started to skid, and when he attempted to right it, it slid off. There is no fence or guard and no shoulder.
The car landed in the river. Mrs. Eggert was thrown out and was lying dead on a rock in the river with her back broken. Eggert remained in the car. He searched the river for several minutes before he heard the child cry halfway up the steep bank. The baby, Sharon Alene Eggert, 19 months old, had sustained a broken thigh and a deep gash in one hand.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 2, 1971: No apparent theft was noted in a break-in reported to local police at 7:42 a.m. today by Tal Ruttum. He told the authorities that someone had broken into the Monarch Dairy at 331 H Street.
Police said they had no estimate of stolen dairy products. The cash registers and desks were intact when police investigated the report.
Police said entrance was gained through the window on the north wall. They found evidence that someone had been inside the building after closing hours.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 29, 1996: Two local boys, age 11 and 12, were placed under arrest Saturday morning for allegedly damaging property at the Salida Golf Club.
The boys were picked up later in the day near the intersection of Sackett and D streets when police responded to a report of two juveniles prowling among cars in the parking lot of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Tom Gentry, a Chaffee County reserve deputy, was called at home by a golf course patron who arrived at the course to find a mowing tractor and a golf cart roaming the course.
The patron watched as the golf cart drove into a dry water hazard, and noticed it was being driven by a juvenile. The patron told the boy to stop. He then saw another boy hiding in the willows and had his friend call him out.
The boys apparently gave the man false names and phone numbers and left the golf course.
