140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 10, 1883: Lawyer Painter is a scheming fellow.
He proposes now to get a patent type writer, marry an industrious girl, learn her to use his machine and dictate while she fingers the instrument.
There is nothing like a good contrivance to take a man through this life happy.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 2, 1923: Two men were seriously hurt Wednesday night when an automobile overturned on the road near the smelter.
George Hanley of Salida was cut on the head and nose. It was necessary to take fourteen stitches in his wounds.
Henry Brannan also was cut about the head, but he left the scene before aid arrived and the extend of his injuries was not reported.
Joseph Fear was driving to Salida in Grant Emhelsen’s car when he overtook Hanley and Branna on the road. They asked him for a ride.
The car had gone scarcely a mile further when a front wheel fell into a rut and the car turned over. Fear was skinned up but not seriously hurt.
James T. Blunkall was driving out to the smelter when he met the men walking to town.
They were near Marvin Park when he picked them up and took them to Dr. Parker’s office.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 1, 1948: Mayor F.J. Doveton discovered in his private papers yesterday a letter written on Feb. 17, 1947 and signed by R.D. MacDonald, district airport engineer of the Civil Aeronautics Administration, Stapleton Airfield, giving approval to the proposed Salida airport for Class 3 development.
Mayor Doveton says MacDonald later stated that he had never given approval to the airport.
The mayor had neglected to file the correspondence with the city council or the city clerk, and he could not locate it until yesterday.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 2, 1973: Edmond F. Davis, 18, of Salida, escaped serious injury Thursday, when he lost control of his 1966 Honda motorcycle, on an icy curve four miles east of Salida on U.S. Highway 50.
Davis was eastbound at 6:35 a.m. and skidded out of control, hit an embankment and was thrown from his machine. He only suffered a bruised right leg, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Damage to the motorcycle was estimated at $46..
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 6, 1998: The city of Salida appears closer today to collecting $300,000 it claims Wal Mart owes than it was a few short weeks ago.
City administrator Scott Hahn has communicated with corporate attorneys in Arkansas, the home of Wal Mart, and has been given indications that they acknowledge some degree of financial responsibility in the construction of the “high zone” waterline and pump station.
However, no written contract was ever signed by both parties.
Therefore getting the exact amount expected ($296,564.93), is questionable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.