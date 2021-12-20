140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 24, 1881: We understand that Mr. A.W. Kelly, manager of the smelting works at Bonanza, has taken the question of the removal of his works to Salida under advisement.
To our mind there is no question about the advisability of this move on the part of Mr. Kelly and his associates.
There is not a better point in the country, taking all things into consideration, for reduction work.
Here we have the different branches of the Denver and Rio Grande Road by which orders may be transported from Kerber Creek, from the Gunnison country, from the Monarch district, from Leadville and from the numerous camps on Chalk Creek and Cottonwood.
From these different camps a diversity of ores are produced.
Coal and coke can be shipped here from El Moro and other points reached by the railroad at a cheaper rate that have sent over the range.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 27, 1921: Fifty baskets were distributed to the poor Saturday by the members of the Christmas Committee in charge of the municipal Christmas tree at the Rink.
The committee was out the whole day distributing the baskets and returned only in time to take part in the Christmas tree celebration at the Rink.
The tree was lighted at 8 o’lock and the program was given.
Mrs. Hawes furnished the hall and lights and orchestra.
The Christmas tree was donated by Bud Haley.
All enjoyed the splendid program after which Santa Claus passed out the gifts to more than 500 children who gathered.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 28, 1946: The small ballroom, built by Costello’s to accommodate organizations Desiring a place to hold dances and parties, will be formally opened on New Year’s Eve.
It was intended originally to open earlier but due to unforeseen difficulties with construction it was necessary to postpone the opening until New Year’s Eve.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 21, 1971: Several sizable donations to the Salida Hospital heliport fund have been reported by John Carr, hospital administrator.
Donations totaling $1,265.46 have been contributed this far. The largest donations have been $350 from the Salida Physicians, $250 from the First National Bank and $252.31 in memory of Leonard Nesbitt.
The fund was started shortly after the Gunnison bus tragedy when the helicopters were used extensively to transport victims to larger hospitals.
A goal of $5,000 has been designated as necessary to construct the facility.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 17. 27, 1996: The Chaffee County Jail had two more inmates than it had beds over the weekend, and had nowhere to turn.
“So, we slept them on the floor,” Sheriff Ron Bergmann said.
Bergmann said he attempted to move the two to another jail, but found no facility within 150 miles that had an open spot.
In what has become a familiar weekly report, the Chaffee County Jail is again beyond its capacity,, Bergmann said during the commissioners’
Bergmann said during the commissioners’ work session Monday.
Bergmann said the jail averaged 25.5 people a day last month. It was originally built to house 16 people at a time.
He said his previous average monthly high was 21 people a day.
