140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, April 21, 1883: The Denver and Rio Grande has contributed two hundred dollars to the citizen committee for the suppression of small pox and it is said that the South Park will do likewise.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 20, 1923: Sixty thousand eastern brook trout were brought down this week from the Thompson Fish Hatchery at Buena Vista and placed in the nursery ponds in Salida to be used later in stocking the streams.
The fish were shipped to H. R. Hay and the forestry officials are handling them.
The first shipment of 30,000 arrived Monday and the second arrived Thursday.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 9, 1948: James Culp, 21, of Salida is in St. Joseph hospital, Florence, for treatment of compound fractures of his right leg incurred in a Tuesday evening motorcycle accident.
His companion, Vernon Lyons, 20, also of Salida, was bruised about the hands and wrists but was able to leave the hospital after treatment.
The youths were en route from Denver, where Lyons had purchased the 1942 model Harley-Davidson motorcycle they were riding.
Although the motorcycle belonged to Lyons, Culp was driving at the time of the mishap.
As they came to the junction of highways 115 and 120 they were undecided which highway to take and as they swerved, were upset by gravel on top of the oiled highway.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 24, 1973: Two suspects are in custody following an early morning robbery at Lallier Pharmacy in downtown Salida. Salida police report both cash and narcotics were involved.
Names and particulars concerning the suspects were not released by Deputy District Attorney Gerry Imig, in a telephone interview, at 11:30 this morning.
Charges against the two had not been filed awaiting the results following issuance of a search warrant.
The robbery occurred at about 5:05 a.m., with entry gained by breaking the front door of the pharmacy located at Second and F Sts.
Reported missing was $99 in cash and an assortment of drugs subject to strict control by the federal government, according to Wayne Lallier, owner of the drug store.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 22, 1998: Jim Wilson has gained the approval of the Salida R-32-J Board of Education to replace Harvie Guest in the superintendent’s position.
Wilson – currently the superintendent in the small, eastern plains Colorado town of Ellicott – beat out three other finalists, including longtime Salida educator Georgia Grantham, for the job.
Guest is retiring at the end of this school year.
The school board extended the offer to Wilson last Friday, explained president Jeff Snyder. He accepted Tuesday morning.
Snyder pointed out that until the board agrees on the contract in public session the decision is not final. That formalization is expected today during an 8 p.m. board meeting.
Wilson is no stranger to educational issues in Colorado.
He and his wife, Kristi, moved to Mancos after their two daughters entered college.
He was superintendent there for four years.
He’s the immediate past president of the state’s superintendent organization and has been highly involved with the Colorado Association of School Boards.
