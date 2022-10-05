140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 7, 1882: From J.W. Williams we learn that we made a mistake in giving an invoice of the game brought in by the hunters.
The party consisted of Mr. and Mrs. Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Howell and Mr. Richardson.
They brought home fifty-four duck, twenty jack rabbits and three antelope.
In addition to that they killed and ate while in camp fourteen duck and nine jack rabbits.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 10, 1922: Will Ferrand of Whitehorn sustained very painful and serious injuries early last Monday morning when the horse which he was riding stumbled in a prairie-dog hole and threw him to the ground.
Mr. Farrand was preparing for the roundup and was attempting to catch another saddle horse when the accident occurred.
He suffered severe bruises as well as a badly crushed shoulder.
As soon as possible the injured man was brought to town, where he was cared for at the Emergency hospital. He was removed to his home near Whitehorn Thursday.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 9, 1947: The superintendent’s office at the high school is making tentative arrangements with the Rio Grande railroad for a football special to Canon City on Saturday, Nov. 15 for the final grid game of the season.
Tickets on the train would cost $2.30 including tax. Game admission tickets are 75 cents.
It is hoped that the entire Spartan football squad can be taken in one coach and possibly the Spartan band can be taken and anyone else either in school or out will be invited to buy tickets for the train.
This would be the first football special since before the war, officials state.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 9, 1972: Salida Police arrested George Henry Torres, 26, Salida, Friday in connection with the theft of two color television sets from Stouts Radio and TV service.
Torres is charged with second-degree burglary in the September 30 theft, according to Salida Police Chief Harry Cable.
District Court Judge Howard Purdy set bond for Torres at $2,000 after Donald P. Meyers, county court judge, had advised Torres of his rights.
The television sets were valued at $649.99 and were recovered at the time of Torres’ arrest. He is being held in the Chaffee County Jail in lieu of bond.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 2, 1997: An emergency closure of specific public lands in the Badger Creek drainage east of Swissvale in Fremont County has been issued by the Bureau of Land Management, to prevent further resource damage in the area.
The site has been receiving considerable use by off-road vehicles, causing damage to the land.
BLM is closing the public lands in that specific area to prevent further disturbance to soils and vegetation in and near the riparian area, reduce sedimentation into Badger Creek and stop the expansion of user-created trails.
