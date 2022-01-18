140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 21, 1882: C.H. Webb, E.W. Corbin and W.E. Robertson, three Salida gentlemen who are interested in mines in Kirber camp, are feeling way up today.
They have just received word from their Lawrence load, on which they have been sinking a shaft, that a vein of galena 22 inches in thickness has been struck since Mr. Corbin left there Friday morning.
Mr. Corbin, from whom we gained this information, states that the shaft has been sunk three feet since the galena was reached and that the vein continued solid and well- defined.
Assays have given a return of 40 ounces in silver and 61 percent lead.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 24, 1922: Four men were arrested today, charged with kidnapping “Big Jim” Kramer, the evangelist, and his song leader, Ralph E. Mitchell.
The men arrested were Frank Costanza, Emil Leo, Tony Maio and Frank Muto. All deny the charge.
The four men furnished $1,000 bail each for appearance at 1:30 o’clock Wednesday at city hall, before Justice Catlin for preliminary hearing, on a charge of kidnapping.
This is a penal offence. The arrests were made by Sheriff Hutchinson and Chief of Police Hampe assisted by policemen Smith and Bailey.
District Attorney Witcher was sent for yesterday and informed that arrest would be made today.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 20, 1947: The Rio Grande Hospital, Salida, has again been placed on the approved list by the American College of Surgeons.
The annual survey was made in December and only those hospitals are certified which have complied with the requirements of the National Organization.
The American College of Surgeons is composed of 14,500 leading surgeons in the United States, Canada and other countries, and this is the 29th annual survey.
Because some hospitals allowed themselves to become less efficient in wartime, the list of approved hospitals this year is 63 less than in previous years.
There are 102 registered hospitals in Colorado, of which only 35 were approved.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 19, 1972: Edith Louise Davis, 53, of Granite was found dead yesterday about one hour after the Buena Vista Jeep Patrol intensified the search for her.
The woman’s body was found on a hillside approximately 400 yards from her home.
She was reported missing by a friend Sunday afternoon about 25 hours after she had left a note in her home saying she was going for a walk.
Sheriff’s officers conducted a preliminary investigation on Sunday and interviewed her husband and friends.
Both reported that it was not unusual for the Davis woman to stay away from her home for periods of time.
The woman was found about 9:30 a.m.; however, cause of death has not been determined at this time.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 17, 1997: Chaffee County building department issued a record number of building permits in 1996.
In fact, Chaffee County set a record for the sixth year in a row for building permits issued for residential or commercial dwellings.
County building inspector Verl Curtis reported recently his office issued 609 building permits last year, compared to 577 in 1995.
Of permits issued, 538 were for residential dwellings and 71 more for commercial construction.
That compares to 487 residential and 90 commercial permits issued in 1995.
Most permits were issued for construction in unincorporated areas of the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.