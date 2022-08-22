The Mountain Mail, Aug. 19, 1882: Yesterday evening we had the pleasure of meeting Mr. T. W. Thomas, of Hancock, who was in Salida and looking around the town with the view of becoming a resident of the town.
Mr. Thomas expects, if he receives proper encouragement, to establish an iron foundry in Salida, believing it to be the best point in this part of the country for an enterprise of the kind.
He will be in Salida again in a week or ten days for the purpose of looking up a location for his works, and would then like to meet a number of our citizens and see what they think of the matter.
The Salida Mail, Aug. 18, 1922: The county commissioners have received word from the State Highway commission that this county has been allotted one of the ten ton government Holt tractors.
It will be used for road work and for keeping the passes open during the winter.
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 21, 1947: Round-up Lodge for Boys at Mount Princeton is breaking camp today, the boys leaving for home after a strenuous summer of recreation and training in the life of Old Man Riley of the mountains.
One hundred boys from many states, most of them from St. Louis, guided by a staff of forty men, spent the summer months at the beautiful mountain camp operated by Dr. E.A. Marquard.
The closing events this week included the annual rodeo at Buena Vista fairgrounds on Tuesday, in which the Round-up boys were the only contestants.
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 25, 1972: Salida Hot Springs Pool will officially close the summer season on Sept. 6.
Ed Bradbury, chairman of the recreation committee of the City Council, made announcement of the date this week.
Bradbury said Oct. 1 would be the approximate starting date for a clean up and refurbishing program to prepare the facility for anticipated week-end sessions through the winter months.
The winter sessions were tried experimentally last year for the first time, beginning with the Christmas school holidays.
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 12, 1997: The caboose display at Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce is getting a face-lift this week, thanks to Salida’s Public Works Department and an inmate labor crew from the Buena Vista Correctional Facility.
According to William Haley, a retired railroad employee, the caboose was used in the 1920s and went over Marshall Pass to Gunnison and sometimes to Montrose.
Many cabooses were made in Alamosa, and were assigned to the conductor as a home away from home.
Also on display at the chamber is a small locomotive that was used at the National Creosoting plant west of Salida in the 1930s and ’40s to haul telephone poles and railroad ties.
