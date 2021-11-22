140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 26, 1881: On the fifth of the present month C. T. Bender, express and freight agent at Mears, was arrested on the charge of larceny of certain railroad funds in transit.
He had his examination before Justice Bowne and was held to bail in the sum of five hundred dollars.
Not many days after the above transaction Bender was again arrested, the charge this time being that he had extracted and appropriated to his own use and benefit certain express packages.
He had his examination last Monday and was again admitted to bail in the sum of five hundred dollars.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 22, 1921: James T. Orr of Buena Vista saved his life Saturday by grasping a gun aimed at him by Frank Gordon in a rooming house in that town.
The hammer of the gun came down on Orr’s finger.
Sheriff Hutchinson arrested both men.
Orr was fined $25 and costs in the county court Saturday and was sentenced to sixty days in jail.
Gordon quarreled with Orr and a man named Landers, whom he accused of stealing part of his ‘stuff” after he had brought it down from his mountain cabin.
When Gordon drew his gun on Orr, Landers ran toward his room, and Gordon, believing he was after a gun, made a hurried exit from the building.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 26, 1946: While on their way home from school, Nelson Peterson, son of Mrs Lola Peterson, 260 W. First, and Robert Hubbard, son of M. A. Hubbard, 113 E. Second Ave., were hit by a car driven by Dan Chavez, 836 D Street.
The accident occurred at Eighth and D at 12:05 o’clock.
According to Julius Masters, Chief of Police, Chavez started to turn into the alley, but turned to the left, hitting the boys who were running.
Both boys were taken to the hospital for examination.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 18, 1971: A Florence truck driver very nearly drowned in the Arkansas River when his huge semi milk tanker slithered off the highway and into the water a quarter mile of east of Coaldale.
Charles W Wilcox, 36, of Florence was eastbound with 50,000 gallons of milk on board when his truck went out of control on a curve, reverse tens and skidded 335 ft before leaving the blacktop on the north side, still sliding backward and sideways before rolling over partially as it hit the river.
Wilcox told the Salida ambulance driver who took him to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Florence that the crash popped out the cab windshield and he was swept through the opening into the icy river.
He said the current carried him beneath the tanker and slammed him against several rocks in the river bed before he could get free and surface behind the wreckage.
The mishap occurred at 9:25 am.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 21, 1996: Because written notice was not given to local cable television subscribers 30 days in advance of the removal of PBS affiliate KRMA, local viewer Charles Arce contends that TCI is in violation of its franchise agreement with the city of Salida.
According to city administrator Pat Brooks, TCI Cablevision owns every inch of coaxial cable in town, and to void its franchise agreement might be more costly than it would appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.