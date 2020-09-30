140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 2, 1880: A minister in Silver Cliff recently opened divine services with reading the usual hymn and singing by the congregation, after which he reverently folded his hands and lifting his eyes to the ceiling said, “let us pray,” but before he could utter the first sentence of his prayer an irreverent burro standing at the door put in his oar and lifted his mellifluous voice, completely silencing the minister.
The effect on the congregation was electrical.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 1, 1920: Alfred M. Pettingwell, a fireman on the D. & R.G., met with an accident at Texas Creek Tuesday, which resulted in his death.
The two engines were uncoupled and taking water, when fireman Pettingwell left the cab of the engine to go to the station for or with a message. The one engine returned to the train but the other waited for his return.
After some time had elapsed, the engineer began to look around for him and saw him lying beneath the other engine.
He was taken out and rushed to the Salida D. & R.G. hospital, but was beyond all medical aid, dying as he reached the hospital.
Any detail as to how the accident occurred is a mystery, as no one saw him fall.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 29, 1945: Rio Grande passenger train No. 1 was derailed in Browns Canon, five miles west of Browns Canon station, at 5 o’clock Friday afternoon, when a rail snapped after the engine and three coaches had passed over.
Two baggage cars, one mail car and three coaches were derailed but nobody was injured. The baggage car was upsidedown alongside the track, and Baggageman Jamison was covered by tumbling baggage but he escaped with small bruises. The mail coach lay at a right angle to the track. One of the coaches was leaning.
The derailment occurred seven tenths of a mile east of Swan switch and the wrecked cars ran into an opening on the side opposite the river.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 1, 1970: Salida’s elderly find transportation here inadequate, according to a poll of 34 senior citizens Wednesday morning.
A 38-question form asking the aged about their needs was filled out and will be tabulated for use in a state conference in Denver next May and in the 1971 White House Conference on Aging in November.
The senior citizen group here voted on their number-one need, and the first three needs receiving the most votes respectively were transportation, more income and health (drugs, glasses, hearing aides), according to Dr. Joseph Bevilacqua, state coordinator from Denver for the White House conference.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 29, 1995: Alpha Eta started the year with “Who Done It,” murder mystery and pajama party. During their meeting the lights went out and Joan Burgett disappeared. Clues were found in the house and outside along with a body floating in the lake.
It was up to the members to figure out who did it. Marcia Veltri and Brenda Dixon were the winners. Sherri Thompson did it with the ashtray in the bathroom.
A special thank you was extended to murder mystery assistant Greg Tanner for helping with the body, which was later discovered to be a blow-up doll dressed in pajamas and a bathrobe, and for spooking members during the investigation.
