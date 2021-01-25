140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 15, 1881: Salida is located in the old Cleora school district and our public school affairs are virtually in the hands of the old town as a majority of the board of directors still reside there. This state of affairs is to be remedied by the organization of a new district embracing the northern part of Cleora district and probably a slice form the Adobe Park district which extends almost to the corporate limits of the town. Preliminary measures are now being taken to effect the division and we trust that Salida will have shortly the management of her own hands.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 25, 1921: When patrons of Burns’ cafe called for their evening ham on Saturday they found a placard on the door stating that the place was closed.
W.F. Burns, proprietor, and his family expect to go to Denver this week for a month’s vacation, after which they will locate elsewhere. Mr. Burns’ was in the restaurant business in Salida for eight years. He had a wide reputation as a cook and enjoyed a large patronage, which his friends said was very profitable.
H.F. Herr, proprietor of the Sherman Hotel, and owner of the building in which the cafe is located, will reopen the place and conduct it.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 28, 1946: Commander Frank Humbeutel, U.S. Navy, retired, is building a modern log cabin in Chalk Creek Gulch back of the Nelson cabin, a short distance above the big hotel.
He looked the United States over for a place for a permanent home, and decided Chalk Creek was ideal. The house will contain five rooms and will be beautifully furnished.
Comdr. Humbeutel served 35 years in the Navy until his retirement on Jan. 1 last. His former home was New York.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 20, 1971: Chuck Orr parked his car in the 100 block of west First Street last week, left the keys on the seat, and the vehicle was gone a few hours later.
He has recovered the stolen vehicle – but he may not have recovered much.
The car, one 1963 Chevrolet two door, was badly battered. The case’s suspect, still hospitalized, at Monte Vista, was involved in an auto accident while he was driving Orr’s car.
Orr, who lives east of Salida, said damage to the car is about $400 or $500.
He has only liability insurance, which does not cover damages from theft.
He had the car picked up Monday when the sheriff’s office notified him the vehicle had been found 11 miles south of Saguache on U.S. 285.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 25, 1996: Poncha Springs will ask Salida to meet it in the middle at Monday’s joint county-wide planning meeting.
The town’s planning and zoning committee decided in a special meeting Wednesday it would ask Salida to join it in limiting commercial development along U.S. 50 between the municipalities to set aside an approximately one-mile strip in the middle that would not be developed.
The special meeting was held to formulate the town’s ideas on growth before attending the county-wide meeting at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
There are area where the three-mile spheres of influence of Salida and Poncha Springs overlap with one another and the county’s jurisdiction, and agreement between policies in these areas is the goal of the joint meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.