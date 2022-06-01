140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 3, 1882: Max Dickmann will in a day or two move his office into the north room of the opera house building which is now being fitted up especially for his use.
Mr. Dickmann already has the room nearly full of doors, windows, mouldings and other kinds of goods in his line.
He is just receiving an immense stock of lumber, doors and windows, in fact the largest ever brought to this county.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 2, 1922: Twenty-nine special trains to the Shriners convention will pass thru Salida June 2 to June 10; or returning June 18 to June 20. The Shriners will hold their national convention in San Francisco.
The D.& R.G.W. is looking forward to a big passenger business this summer on account of the number of specials that have already been arranged for.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 4, 1947: When Norman Garrelts arrived on time on No. 2 at 12:15 p.m. Friday on his final run, over 100 cars were honking at the depot to greet him.
Many friends gathered to see him bring his train in for the last time.
His fireman was H.S. Walker, brakeman was V.H. Brenzier and the conductor was L.A. Shewalter.
Many pictures of the scene were taken. John S. Hughes was the official photographer for the “Green Light.”
The large flag which waved on the engine was sent to Denver.
It was returned with a note of congratulation from Traveling Engineer W.A. Geisking.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 1, 1972: Arkansas River water users may be in for an even tougher spring and summer than they anticipated.
Armed with the water supply forecasts of the Soil Conservation Service based on their high country snow pack measurements, farmers, ranchers and domestic users were girding themselves for a dry season.
Latest projection pegged the streamflow at Salida at 75 percent of normal and even less at other downriver points.
The warm temperatures of recent days in the high country have brought about an extremely rapid melt so that the scanty snowpack is “all but gone” in the words of a Bureau of Reclamation engineer.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 2, 1997: According to communications specialist Jim Price, Salida will soon have another FM radio station.
Price, who works for Sterling Communications Inc., in Ringold, Ga., said the Federal Communications Commission has amended its FM frequency table of assignments to include Salida.
The new table of assignments becomes effective June 23.
According to Price, the amendment to include Salida was made following the filing of a petition by an unknown party to allow operation of a station at 93.7 FM.
At this point the FCC hasn’t approved anyone for ownership of the new station, which will be located at 93.7 on the FM radio dial.
The new station will join KVRH as the only other FM station in Salida.
KBVC, a satellite country music station with ties to KVRH, broadcasts from Buena Vista.
