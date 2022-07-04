140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 8, 1882: The only disturbance reported in Salida on the Fourth was between a couple of chaps who were quarreling over a gambling debt of a dollar.
There was a little whacking of noses and pounding of craniums but nobody was badly hurt.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 30, 1922: Salida has held many Fourth of July celebrations to which thousands of people have come from far and near, but never before has the plan included the free entertainment of the people as guests of the city.
Everything on the program in Salida Tuesday will be without charge.
The barbecue will be served in the lower park and the athletic and other events will take place on First and Sackett streets.
Sackett avenue will be roped off by the police and all automobiles will be barred from that street during the celebration.
A fund of $1,000 has been raised by the Salida business people to defray the expenses of the entertainment.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 3, 1947: Fireworks on the top of Mount Shavano Friday night, immediately following the fireworks display on Tenderfoot Mountain, will be a feature of the Days of ’49 celebration. The peak will be scaled Friday morning by a party of fifteen young men, all University of Washington men and fellow members of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.
Ashley Hibbs, who is in charge of the Salida airport, circled the peak yesterday after a half hour climb for altitude, and dropped a large package of fireworks on the snow cap of the peak. The package is wrapped in red cloth so that it can easily be located when the young men reach the top.
The party will start Friday morning in an army scout car and will make camp at 10,500 feet. They will hike from the camp with their blankets and expect to reach the top before sunset. They will start the fireworks display at 9:45 o’clock Friday night.
If possible the men will return to the base camp for the night but they are prepared to camp on the top of the peak.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 28, 1972: Construction of Leonard Nesbit Heliport, stalled for some time due to delays in the delivery of components required by Public Service Company of Colorado to complete the laying of underground power lines, got underway this week.
PSCo manager Glenn Vawser told The Mountain Mail Wednesday his company’s portion of the project would be completed today.
“About all we have remaining,” Vawser said,” is the removal of the poles and other above-ground structures.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 3, 1997: World War II aircraft, biplanes and an opportunity to experience flying via a flight simulator are among the features included in this weekend’s 1997 Fly-in and Open House at Harriet Alexander Field (Salida Airport) on CR 140. Admission is free.
Saturday and Sunday both begin with a tasty pancake and sausage breakfast served by Salida Sertoma Club, from 8 to 11 a.m.
Following breakfast, those attending can take in a number of ground displays including military and civilian aircraft, experimental and home-built planes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.