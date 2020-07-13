140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 17, 1880: Clifton was taken as a town site in July ’79 and consequently is about one year old.
It is situated about ten miles by trail from Maysville, but the Maysville and Chalk creek wagon road will shorten the distance possibly two miles to this place when it is completed, which will be ere long and none too soon for the miners in this gulch.
Mr. Henry Aultman has at present several men at work on the fourth and fifth miles of said road and they will be completed within a few days.
The first three miles have been completed for some time,and let it be said to the credit of Judge Aultman and his energetic foreman, Mr. Ramsey, that if these are anything like a sample of what the road will be like when completed that is will be a pleasure indeed to travel from Clifton to Maysville.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 13, 1920: J.L. Haley pleaded guilty in the district court Monday to the theft of an automobile and stated that he is 20 years old.
The court was said to have passed sentence today but awaited the arrival of Haley’s mother from her home in St. John’s, Neb., where he was arrested with the car.
Being under age, the maximum sentence he can receive is a term in the state reformatory.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 10, 1945: Miss Carolyn June Ramey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Ramey has just received word that a poem of hers has been selected out of thousands to be printed with others from every state in the Union in a booklet to be published soon by a national poetry society. Miss Ramey had her poem printed in an “Anthology of Highschool Poetry” last spring. A committee selecting poems for the new religious book examined not only the various anthologies, but a number of sources.
Miss Ramey has been a student of Miss Helen Mosgrove at the Salida highschool this last year. Miss Mosgrove is also a gifted poet.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 10, 1970: The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Jeep Patrol of Salida recently purchased a General Electric base station radio that has been greatly needed to make their rescue operations more efficient. This radio should have a range of approximately twenty miles in all directions from Salida and will be manned by the Sheriff’s Office on a full time basis without any additional help needed.
The purchase of this base station was made possible by the proceeds from the James Bros. Circus, sponsored by the Jeep Patrol in Salida
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 11, 1995 The mayor and city administration of Poncha Springs announced last night they would be leaving their posts after next April’s elections.
A stymied outburst of tempers over financial reports followed by an hour-long executive session to discuss personnel matters led up to the announcements.
Both administrator Mable Hall and mayor John Engelbrecht cited personal reasons for their decis
