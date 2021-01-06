140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 1, 1881: Salida will soon have a church building completed that will be sufficient for the town at present.
This church, while under the supervision of the board of trustees of the local Presbyterian church, is built by subscriptions of all citizens and will be open to service by all church denominations and for all public meetings of a respectable nature.
It is due to the ladies of the town to say that the building of the church is entirely owing to their exertions. They first proposed it, they secured the subscriptions, and they have raised money by means of their socials and festivals to further the project. We say all honor to the ladies of Salida.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 7, 1921: A meeting of the Poncha Stock association was held at the Poncha School House, Sunday, January 2. Notwithstanding the bad weather, there was a large attendance of some 18 or 20 members present.
The secretary Mark Donaldson, was instructed to take down the names of such members having astray stock in their fields, and to whom they belonged, so that anyone missing stock this last fall could get the necessary information by writing or applying to the secretary.
Several important matters came up before the meeting for action. From the interest shown at their first meeting it was pronounced a success.
The first Sunday of each month, and Poncha school house were selected as the time and place for future meetings.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 8, 1946: Fire Chief Warren Britton reported to the city council last night that his department had 78 calls during 1945, that there were fifty fires and twenty-four false alarms, and that the total damage done by fires was $6,234.
The Nurse’s home at the Rio Grande hospital, which was destroyed by fire last January, was the worst blaze of the year.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 5, 1971: A Salida rancher and his wife narrowly escaped death Monday in their home four and a half miles south of U.S. 50 up the Little Cochetopa River road.
Berg explained that when he and his wife got up Monday morning at about 7 a.m. he made a fire in the fireplace. The house was so tight with air pressure that all the air was sucked out and the carbon monoxide fumes were brought back into the house through the furnace. Within half an hour the building was filled with the lethal gas.
Berg and his wife became very sick and quickly dressed in their snowmobile outfits. (Berg’s house can only be reached by snowmobile when the snow is deep.)
Berg called George Dorson, who knew the exact location of the house.
Dorson and his wife Beverley arrived as soon as possible and found the couple outside the house in sub-zero weather.
They were taken to the hospital.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 8, 1996: Salida has seen a tremendous increase in teen drug use the past year and a half, according to Jim Coscarella, certified alcohol and drug counselor at Rocky Mountain Behavioral Clinic.
Coscarella said the main drug of choice for local teens is marijuana, which amphetamines, or “speed,” as it is called on the street, being second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.