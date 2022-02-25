140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 25, 1882: From what we have been able to learn it seems that the accident at Marshall pass Saturday was caused in this manner: The regular passenger, conductor Sherwood, was forty minutes late.
The freight conductor, Seeley, had orders to half that time, but remained on the summit a considerable length of time after the expiration of his twenty minutes.
He was just starting up with his train, being on one of the box cars near the rear end, when the passenger came up.
From the nature of the road, there being a shed and sharp curves, it was impossible for the approaching train to see the freight.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 28, 1922: Lorton & Wenz have taken into their partnership, D.D. Boham of the Crews-Beggs store.
The new firm has purchased an undertaking and furniture business in Alamosa. Mr. Wenz will go to Alamosa to manage the store and Mr. Lorton and Mr. Boham will manage the store here.
Mr. Boham has sold his interest in the Crews-Beggs store. He is an experienced undertaker and embalmer.
The new firm will be incorporated.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 3, 1947: Probably no other basketball team in the country has received the praise from sports writers accorded the famous Broadway Clowns Negro Hoop champions from New York City.
After the Clowns played San Diego State College last year, the San Diego Union Sport page printed: “The greatest exhibition of passing Montezuma Gymnasium has ever seen.”
The Broadway Clowns are playing the Salida Elks, here in Salida, Wednesday, March 5.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 25, 1972: One of Salida’s oldest continuing businesses and one of the oldest existing drugstores in the state will change hands on March 1.
Alexander’s Pharmacy is being sold by Mr. and Mrs. Jack Long.
The new owner will be Wayne Lallier of Denver. Lallier is already in Salida seeing to the details of the transfer.
The store, at the corner of Second and F streets, was established in 1901 by W.C. Alexander, who operated it until 1944 when he sold out to the Longs.
It was Alexander’s wife, Harriet, for whom Salida’s airport was named.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 25, 1997: Salida Planning and Zoning Commission voted 3-2 Monday night to recommend the annexation of 2.2 acres of land on Holman Avenue to the city council, despite protests from a number of residents who claim the proposed use of the land would be detrimental to the neighborhood.
The Salida Housing Development Corp. is proposing that a 38-unit, moderate-income apartment complex be built on the property. The construction of the complex could begin if city council approves it in two upcoming public hearings.
Residents in the area say they aren’t opposed to affordable housing in Salida. “We just want to put it in the right place. We want it built so it’s safe and it’s an asset to the community,” said project opponent Mike Hayden.
Hayden and several other opponents expressed concerns over water pressure in the area, traffic and the impending effect of the new Wal-Mart Supercenter, with Holman becoming a major north-south artery through the city to U.S. 50.
