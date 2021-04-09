140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 9, 1881: Harrington, who some time ago shot a man in Buena Vista, for which he was put under arrest and subsequently escaped, was shot and killed near Buena Vista on Tuesday of this week.
A special from Buena Vista to the Leadville Herald said: “It seems that he is largely interested in valuable mining claims on Mount Princeton and secretly returned there a few days since to work.
The sheriff deputized Van Pelt, an old mountaineer, to go on the mountain and take him. It is reported that Harrington had a Winchester in the hole, and had stated that he would not be taken, but Van Pelt getting the drop on him ordered him to surrender, which he refused to do and made a hostile movement, when Van Pelt shot, killing him instantly.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 12, 1921: Although no official word has been received here the shopmen say they have word from Denver that a large force of men will be restored to their places either on April 15 or May 1.
Local officials say they have no information on the subject.
The shopmen say they have heard through unofficial sources that in order to maintain the equipment it will be necessary to restore many of the mechanics to their places within the next three weeks.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 10, 1946: Lonita Doyle, 2 years old, was stricken with infantile paralysis six months ago while living in Leadville, The family later returned to Salida. The Chaffee County and Lake County Infantile Paralysis Fund chapters went to the rescue.
The child was placed in the Denver Children’s hospital where the most modern scientific methods are used. These methods could not be maintained by private patients alone, but the contributions of the public to the cause, which the late President Roosevelt sponsored, provide ample means for such institutions.
Lonita was completely paralyzed on the left side. Yesterday she came home to Salida, accompanied by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Lon Doyle, who live on East Second St.
The child was smiling and happy, and walked alone with her parents who were beside themselves with joy.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 8, 1971: The local Izaak Walton League kicks off the second annual Be a Miler Litter Cleanup Campaign today with a mailing of 120 letters urging organizations and individuals to pledge to clean up a mile or more in and around Salida during May.
In the first annual anti-litter campaign last year, some 300 Salida citizens and 25 organizations cleaned up their town and won national recognition.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 9, 1996: Authorities from the South Arkansas Fire Protection District and Salida Police Department were dispatched to Riverside Park in downtown Salida yesterday afternoon after a teenager found a box of explosives.
A 72-piece box of explosive railway “torpedoes” was found by 14-year-old Cañon City resident John Kennedy.
Kennedy said he saw two boys about 14 or 15 years old carrying the box. The two boys then carefully placed the box in the shade along the river’s bank and left the scene.
The explosives, which were dated March 1977, appeared to come out of one of the four railroad cargo cars which sit across the river from the park.
