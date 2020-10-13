140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 16, 1880: The largest October storm ever seen in this valley, so old settlers tell us, visited us early this week. It began to snow Saturday night and kept it up almost without ceasing until Tuesday night.
Although thawing all the time the snow was about ten inches deep on Tuesday morning. It was heavier up in the mountains, being two feet at Alpine.
The storm was from the east and was so broken by the range that the Gunnison and all the country on the other side did not receive as heavy a dose as we did, at least such is the report from over the range.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 15, 1920: A meeting of the members of St. Joseph’s church will be held Sunday evening to discuss plans for the building of a parochial school. There are 1,500 members in the church of all ages and it is estimated there are 200 children of school age in the parish.
Father White is planning to erect the school building in the lots adjoining the church. He expects to have the building ready for the opening of the next term of school.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 15, 1945: Chief of Police Julius Masters is making arrangements for the annual Halloween party, which has become one of Salida’s outstanding events.
He has arranged for a parade, free picture show and a free dance.
Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes worn in the parade.
Chief Masters is organizing his committees to perfect arrangements for the affair.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 13, 1970: Salida school board members agreed Monday night to study a plan by Kesner Junior High Principal John Ophus for construction of a junior high annex, south of the Field House, planned to eventually replace the present 50-year-old building which would be used for high school expansion.
Bill Andreas, superintendent of schools for district R-32-J, told board members, “The junior high has always fared third best in this district.” He proposed the board re-institute a capital reserve mill levy for needed junior high facilities, such as a science laboratory and a library.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 17, 1995: The Board of Chaffee County Commissioners, building inspector Verl Curtis and members of the Mt. Princeton Home Owners Association met Monday to discuss, yet again, construction of a wastewater treatment plant at Mt. Princeton resort.
Chaffee County issued a special land use permit to resort operators in September 1990, approving construction of the admittedly much-needed plant.
