140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 15, 1882: Mr. Woodring is making preparations to begin brick making next week.
His kiln will be on Otis White’s ranch on the south fork of the Arkansas river.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 14, 1922: Dr. Erdley of the Buena Vista Head Lettuce association and a specialist on head lettuce culture will be in Salida Monday to plant an acre of lettuce and show how it is done.
Andrew Coster, whose ranch is on Little river near the Lyons Ice houses will have an acre of ground ready for the planting.
All farmers and others interested in head lettuce and gardening are urged to go out and watch the planting and hear the instructions.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 12, 1947: Four Buena Vista high school students, winners of a trip to Denver for outstanding work in connection with a high school conservation panel, were interviewed on radio station KLZ, Denver, on Wednesday, April 9.
They appeared on the Farm Reporter program conducted by KLZ’s farm Reporter Lowell Watts, telling a four state radio audience of the value of the soil conservation panel which has been held each week at the high school since the first of the year.
Also appearing on the program were Ralph Swink, Chaffee county agent and Robert Searway, Unit Conservationist from Salida.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 13, 1972: This year’s Chaffee County Cancer Crusade is in full swing according to Campaign Chairman Mary Jo Sandell.
Mrs. Sandell said envelopes are now circulating in the residential areas of the city and that letters will me mailed to rural residents by the week-end.
Assisting in the drive are Wallace Koster, treasurer and the teachers of Longfellow School who are functioning as area chairmen in tribute to the late Nancy Carter.
Last year’s crusade in Chaffee County netted $2,500. Forty percent of that amount went to cancer research. This year the University of Colorado Medical Center will receive $600,000 in research grants, Mrs. Sandell said.
In past years, she added money donated in the county has returned in the form of financial aid to cancer victims and to provide dressings and transportation to treatment centers.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 16, 1997: Water flowing through numerous abandoned mines and tailings piles in the upper Arkansas River Basin has contributed substantial quantities of metals to the river.
And several of those metals are toxic to trout and other aquatic life, according to a study done to determine the effects of streamflow on metals in the Arkansas River.
The study results, published in a recently released report, indicate that copper and lead behave quite differently from cadmium and zinc.
Although concentrations of dissolved copper and lead were substantially higher during peak snowmelt runoff than during other streamflow regimes, copper and lead typically existed in chemical forms that decreased their availability for uptake by aquatic life.
Dissolved cadmium and zinc concentrations, however, were highest during early snowmelt runoff in April, but a larger percentage of dissolved cadmium and zinc existed in more bioavailable and potentially toxic forms during peak snowmelt runoff.
