140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 24, 1882: George Stratton is one of those toney kind of gamblers who travel on their shape.
He happened in at Stewart’s saloon when Teddy Rowe was setting ’em up.
Teddy threw six bits on the counter and while the bar keeper’s back was turned, Stratton gobbled fifty cents so the story goes.
The bar keeper told Teddy there was not enough money on the counter to pay for what was called so Teddy planked down more cash.
Somebody told the bar keeper that Stratton had taken the half dollar and thereupon the bar keeper followed Stratton out and boned him.
Stratton drew a gun and threatened all manner of things.
He was subsequently arrested, lodged in the calaboose because he couldn’t find anybody to go his bail, and was taken thence to justice Bowne’s court where he pleaded guilty and was fined ten dollars and costs.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 6, 1922: Two deaf and dumb mutes came to Salida Saturday to beg.
They went to Merizan’s waffle house before starting on the day’s work.
The attendant was busy with another customer, but one of the mutes was so impatient that he kept pushing his cup back and forth and making signs.
The attendant could not understand the language but he pointed at the cup and then at his own chest and tried in every way to indicate that he would serve the mute soon.
The mute did not understand. He became exasperated. “Give me a cup of coffee,” he said.
After they had finished eating, the mutes asked permission to wash their faces.
A few minutes later the attendant heard one mute say to the other, “Pass me a towel quick. I have soap in my eyes.” When they passed out of the place they were mutes once more.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 19, 1947: The county commissioners have purchased a spraying machine which will be used to combat noxious weeds, which, during the last few years have done serious damage to some farms.
The machine will move on its own power and will visit all the farms where needed. It will also be used in spraying barns and trees. It has an 800-gallon tank.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 20, 1972: In Friday evening’s “Hooligan Race,” competing alongside some 20-25 other entries, the Mountain Mail’s double-bellied craft overtook KVRH’s pair of inner tubes in the last 75 yards to take the first annual challenge match between Salida’s only two news media.
With Xaver Wuerfmannsdobler at the bows and Wayne Riddlemoser at the helm of the home-made double pontoon water vehicle, the Newspaper easily surged ahead on that part of the Arkansas which runs from the railroad trestle to the F Street bridge, the event’s finish line.
“We didn’t care how we finished in relationship to the other entries,” said Riddlemoser, the Mail’s production manager, “as long as we whipped KVRH.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 23, 1997: What most likely will be the last steam-powered excursion train through the valley will run through the Royal Gorge and over Tennessee Pass June 21 to 23.
The train is scheduled to stop near Riverside Park, at the east end of F Street in Salida, at 11:30 a.m. June 22.
The train is operated by the Union Pacific Railroad and has been chartered by the Central Coast Railway Club for the special trip.
Union Pacific plans to abandon the line on which the train will run sometime this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.