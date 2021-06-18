140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 18, 1881: The freight train due here at 7 o’clock this morning on the up run started into the side track at Cleora to be out of the way of the passenger coming up, and as it ran into the switch the engine jumped the frog and turned over on its side, at the same time throwing some of the cars from the track.
The consequence was that passenger trains in all directions were delayed for several hours.
Gray’s Hotel had all it could accommodate for breakfast.
Nobody hurt by the accident.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 14, 1921: Mrs. Mary Haner, who shot and killed Smith and Rutherford in that county last winter, was acquitted in the district court there last Thursday.
The jury was out twenty-five minutes.
The first ballot stood ten for acquittal and one blank. The second ballot was for acquittal.
Mrs. Haner shot the two men as they approached her house in an automobile.
Dr. A.J. Bender of Salida was called as an expert for the defense. He testified that the woman was insane at the time the shooting was done.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 24, 1946: Petitions for paving districts, including Park Avenue, Fifth street and West Second Street are being circulated by the city street and water department.
The city pays for the paving of intersections and the property owner pays only for the paving alongside his premises.
The cost to the property owner is 70 cents a foot. The cost for paving with rock asphalt was exactly double.
The city will do as much oiling this year as possible with the equipment available.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 15, 1971: Twenty-four boaters are entered in this weekend’s Arkansas River boat races as of this morning, commodore George Theotokatos says.
Only one foreign boater, Walter Kutzma, of Graz, Austria, is expected to race here, since the world slalom championship races are being held this same weekend in Merano, Italy.
Salida boaters include Carl Lantz, Ralph Ferraro and former Salida residents Claude and Charles Burke and Bennie Campton.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 17, 1996: Paddlers from Durango took the top two places in the 48th running of the FIBArk 26-mile downriver wildwater kayak race.
Andy Corra crossed the finish line first, completing the run from Salida to Cotopaxi in 2 hours, 15 seconds. The win was Corra’s fourth. He won in 1985, 1992 and 1993.
Mike Freeburn, despite flipping his boat and spilling his drink at Badger Creek, between Wellsville and Howard, came in second, a minute and a half behind Corra.
Salidan Hank Bevington followed Freeburn by just over two minutes, finishing the course in 2:03.17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.